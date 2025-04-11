Advertisement
California

‘Quiet paddles’ now required at Laguna Beach pickleball court due to noise complaints

A closeup of a pickleball paddle hitting a ball
Pickleball players who play at Lang Park in Laguna Beach will have to switch to a quieter paddle.
(Mark Von Holden / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staffer Noah Goldberg
By Noah Goldberg
Staff Writer Follow

The growing popularity of pickleball has created a noisy dispute in Laguna Beach, where a new city ordinance that took effect Thursday requires players to use quiet paddles or risk a fine.

The Laguna Beach City Council adopted the new ordinance in March in response to complaints from residents in a senior living facility dubbed Vista Aliso who say the sound of pickleball matches at nearby Lang Park cause them severe anxiety and stress.

Pickleball players at Lang Park will have to pony up about $100 each to switch to quieter paddles. If they fail to do so, the ordinance says players can face a citation.

Advertisement

Pickleball is similar to tennis except the court is smaller, the ball is plastic and perforated and the paddles are not as big as tennis rackets.

The adoption of the new ordinance did not please everyone on both sides of the pickleball feud.

LOS ANGELES -- MARCH 14, 2025: Coach Jon Guerra and his beginner padel clinic at The Padel Courts in Hollywood on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (Chiara Alexa / For The Times)

Travel & Experiences

Pickleball too easy? There’s a new racquet sport bouncing onto the courts of L.A.

New padel centers are cropping up around the county: Padel Up at Westfield Century City, Pura Padel L.A. in Sherman Oaks and at the courts at L.A. Galaxy Park in Carson.

The council has already reduced the hours that pickleball can be played in the park and has built a fence around the park to block noise.

Advertisement

“While I am supportive of this quiet paddle ordinance as a compromise, I support expanding the hours at Lang Park,” said Laguna Beach Mayor Alex Rounaghi in a statement to The Times. “Pickleball is a life-changing sport for so many that brings community together, and I’m committed to creating more recreational opportunities for our town.”

Some seniors at Vista Aliso said the ordinance would not do enough to mitigate the noise issues, while members of the pickleball community said they are tired of the council giving the seniors so much favorable treatment.

The law “will be ineffective,” said Susana Cruciana, a resident of Vista Aliso, who has argued the pickleball courts should be moved entirely.

Advertisement

“They will continue to create a hostile environment,” she said.

Pickleball players have yelled and insulted her for complaining about the noise, Cruciana said.

“Allegations that I hate children, outdoor sports or laughter are ludicrous and false. Unlike general traffic noise or other park activities, the noise from pickleball is high-pitched and excessive,” she said.

But pickleball players have volleyed back.

“The pickleball players have acquiesced to losing days, spending 24k on new paddles. … I’m not quite sure what the gal behind me has acquiesced to,” said Hillary Caston, referring to one of the complaining Vista Aliso residents.

Caston called on the council to bring back some of the play hours that pickleball players lost due to the complaints. The council closed the courts to pickleball on Mondays and reduced the hours on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons.

On Friday, January 31, 2025, at approximately 7:15 a.m., the City's Emergency Communications Center received a report of bluff movement near Point Place, between 9th and 10th Street Beach. The initial emergency response involved coordinated efforts from Laguna Beach Marine Safety, Fire, and Police Departments, along with mutual aid from the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA). Upon arrival, first responders determined that approximately 500 cubic yards of bluff material fell onto the beach and while no structures were directly impacted, private access stairways and walkways from Point Place were damaged. Out of an abundance of caution, emergency personnel conducted a thorough search of the debris field, including the deployment of a canine from OCFA's Urban Search & Rescue Team, to ensure no individuals were caught in the slide. Luckily, no individuals were found to be injured as a result of the slide. "This was a significant bluff collapse, and we responded with an abundance of caution to ensure no one was in harm's way," said Laguna Beach Fire Chief Niko King. "Luckily no one was hurt and while there is no immediate danger, it's important for everyone to stay clear of the closed area while assessments continue." As a precaution, three homes situated above the impacted bluff were temporarily evacuated, though they were not directly affected and are no longer evacuated. The City's Building Division is conducting further assessments on land stability and structural integrity, while a geologist is evaluating overall hillside conditions.

California

‘Significant bluff collapse’ sends steps, rocks tumbling to the sand in Laguna Beach

A bluff collapsed in Laguna Beach on Friday morning, sending private staircases crashing to the sand and prompting officials to cordon off a section of Thousand Steps Beach.

“I think we’ve come to the point where as pickleball players we’ve acquiesced enough. … It’s time to recognize this is our community,” Caston said.

In the long term, City Councilmember Sue Kempf told the Orange County Register, the council is considering moving the pickleball courts further away from the senior living facility altogether.

Advertisement

Battles over the noise from pickleball courts have raged from coast to coast as the game took off in popularity over the past decade. In 2020, 4.8 million people played the sport at least once, a 40% increase from just two years earlier.

Lawsuits have been filed over the noise associated with the game all across the country. Researchers say that the sound of a solid pickleball hit can be 25 decibels louder than the loudest tennis racket strike.

“The medical effects of this are so profound and people don’t understand it, but it triggers a fight-or-flight response that triggers all kinds of stress hormones,” said Nalini Lasiewicz, who runs a nonprofit called Pickleball Noise Relief that has helped conduct studies on the harmful effects the sounds of pickleball can have on nearby residents.

Lasiewicz testified last month at the city council hearing about the quiet paddles, saying they did not do enough to address the harm to seniors.

“Even when the players stop hitting, people who suffer from this syndrome continue to hear the noise even when it’s not happening,” she said.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News
Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement