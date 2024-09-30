Newsom signs bill to push last call until 4 a.m. — but only for VIPs at new Clippers arena

A new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom extends the public drinking time for VIP suite holders at Inglewood’s new Intuit Dome arena, seen here while under construction in February.

Last call in California is 2 a.m., but Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law on Sunday that extends public drinking time for a select few: VIP suite holders at Inglewood’s new Intuit Dome arena.

The law allows alcohol to be served until 4 a.m. to dues-paying members of private suites inside the $2-billion, 17,700-seat new home of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Lawmakers have repeatedly failed to extend California’s last-call laws statewide to allow establishments to serve alcohol later as states such as New York serve until 4 a.m. Supporters of later last-call times contend it would be a boon for local economies, while opponents say it could lead to more drunk driving and late-night chaos.

Newsom’s approval of the bill comes after criticism that the narrow exemption is unfair as it applies only to members of Intuit Dome’s private luxury suites and does not benefit other arenas.

One such suite was offered to rent for $10,769 for a Clippers game against the Phoenix Suns in October, according to a posting by Suite Experience Groups. The offer included 17 tickets to the game, balcony views and access to VIP bars.

The Intuit Dome, which also acts as a concert venue, was bankrolled by Steve Ballmer, the former chief executive of Microsoft and owner of the Clippers NBA team who is among the richest people in the world.

Ballmer’s company, Murphy’s Bowl, was a sponsor of the bill and said it was needed as a boost to a unique Los Angeles community that draws hundreds of thousands of sports fans each year.

Assemblymember Tina McKinnor (D-Hawthorne), the author of the bill, said that it will help Inglewood’s “renaissance” and that the city is unique because of its entertainment tourism.

“AB 3206 is limited in scope, includes numerous safeguards to protect public health and safety, including approval by the Inglewood City Council and will provide another entertainment option to compliment the over $2 billion of private investment in Inglewood’s recently opened Intuit Dome,” she said in a statement.

But the bill did not receive wide support from the Democratic supermajority in the Legislature, and California Common Cause — a nonpartisan government accountability organization — said it sets a bad precedent that sends a message that money influences governmental decisions, nodding to Ballmer’s wealth.

“The bill exemplifies the disproportionate influence of wealthy individuals and corporations on the legislative process,” said Sean McMorris, who specializes in transparency and ethics at California Common Cause.