Newsom launches tourism campaign to bring Canadians back to California

Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a tourism campaign on Monday urging Canadians to “come experience our California Love” after seeing a dip in in visits from the United State’s northern neighbors who say they’ve been alienated by President Trump’s policies.

In a video posted on social media, Newsom focuses on the allure of the Golden State while distancing it from Trump’s administration.

“Sure, you-know-who is trying to stir things up back in D.C., but don’t let that ruin your beach plans,” Newsom says, as images of the Golden Gate Bridge and a woman flying a kite on a beach appeared on the video.

“California is the ultimate playground — over 2,000 miles from Washington and a world away in mindset, from our iconic beaches and national parks to world-class wine, food, and outdoor adventure — there’s something here for everyone,” he adds.

Canadian tourism in California was down 12% in February compared to the same month in 2024, the first decline since the pandemic, according to the governor’s office. Many Canadians are citing concerns about Trump’s policies as their reason for nixing trips.

Trump has mocked Canada, referring to it as America’s “51st state,” and has threatened to use “economic force” to annex the country of 40 million people. Trump this month also began levying a 25% tariff on Canadian goods, generating further resentment.

Travelers have also been alarmed by Canadian advisories warning citizens that they should “expect scrutiny” at the U.S. border.

Many Canadians have already made their displeasure with Trump’s economic and immigration policies clear.

Canadian fans have been booing “The Star-Spangled Banner” before hockey and baseball games. Retailers have been removing American goods from store shelves, as officials push residents to “buy Canadian.”

Newsom is trying to ease their fears while emphasizing that California will continue to welcome them with open arms.

“Here in California we have plenty of sunshine and a whole lot of love for our neighbors up north,” Newsom says in the video.

In 2024, around 1.8 million Canadians visited the Golden State and spent roughly $3.72 billion, according to the governor’s office.

Visit California, the nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting tourism, predicts that the state will see an overall $6-billion decline in tourism revenue this year largely due to a decrease in international visitors, including Canadians.

One of the hardest hit places is the Coachella Valley, where snowbirds flock every winter, funneling millions into the local economy.

The city of Palm Springs recently hung banners proclaiming “Palm Springs ♥ Canada” to welcome and encourage visitors. Canada is the top international travel source for the city, Palm Springs Mayor Ron deHarte told The Times this month.

“California and Canada share so much in common,” Caroline Beteta, chief executive of Visit California, said in a statement. “Our inclusive values, love of natural beauty and passion for innovation bind us, and we look forward to welcoming you back with the same community spirit you’ve always shown us.”

Newsom has also been working to strengthen economic and political ties between California and Canada.

On Monday, he met with British Columbia Premier David Eby to discuss collaboration opportunities in the lumber industry, national transportation corridors and affordable housing projects, according to his office.

Times staff writer Hailey Branson-Potts contributed to this report.