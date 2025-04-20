Man allegedly fires gun at LAPD helicopter, is fatally shot by police

Authorities fatally shot a man in Reseda on Sunday evening after he allegedly fired a gun at a Los Angeles Police Department helicopter.

The deadly shooting began with a call to police around 6:25 p.m. about an assault with a deadly weapon in the 6400 block of Reseda Boulevard, according to the LAPD. Upon arriving, officers said they saw a man run into an apartment complex near the intersection of Reseda and Victory boulevards.

An LAPD helicopter also responded to the scene and reported that the suspect appeared to fire his handgun at the airship. Initial reports indicated the helicopter was not struck.

Police then pursued the suspect into the rear alley of the apartment complex, where a police shooting took place. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the incident and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The department’s Force Investigation Division is investigating the shooting. The suspect’s handgun was recovered and will be examined alongside video and physical evidence, authorities said.

No officers or civilians were injured during the incident, and there are no outstanding suspects, police said.

This is the 11th person that has been struck by LAPD gunfire in 2025, according to police records.