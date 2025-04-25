April showers in Southern California? Here’s the latest forecast

A likeness of a giraffe peers out the top of a barn against gray skies at the Montebello Barnyard Zoo on April 17.

A cool, wet weather pattern will probably bring some April showers to Southern California over the next few days.

The dreary trend is forecast to kick off Friday morning, with the possibility of a “patchy drizzle” developing from a deep marine layer over much of the region, according to National Weather Service forecasts. The Los Angeles area could see more significant rainfall Saturday as a low-pressure system moves in.

“It’s going to be cooler, cloudy and wet on Saturday,” said Carol Smith, a National Weather Service meteorologist based in Oxnard. “It’s a late-season storm.”

Rainfall across L.A. County could amount to a quarter-inch Saturday, with around a half-inch in the mountains, she said. While the likely showers are coming late in the rainy season, they are not unprecedented for this time of year.

Downtown Los Angeles typically sees about three-quarters of an inch of rain throughout April. So far, that monthly total sits at 0.09 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Much of Southern California remains in drought conditions after a below-average rainy season.

Light rain will move across our region from Friday night through Saturday morning. Here is our latest forecast of total rainfall amounts, with most areas expected to receive between 1/4-1/2" or less. #CAwx #LosAngelesCA pic.twitter.com/YvZsDGKd2b — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) April 24, 2025

The incoming pattern will also bring significant cooling.

Across the region, highs are expected to be in the low- to mid-60s on Friday, Smith said, while Saturday will be a few degrees cooler.

“Sunday it’s going to warm up a little bit again,” Smith said, returning more to springlike weather.

By Monday, L.A. County valleys are forecast to see highs back into the 70s.