Advertisement
California

Light rain expected in L.A. through Sunday morning, with unseasonably cold weather in high desert

A man in a raincoat and holding an umbrella rides a bicycle during a rainy day.
A man rides a bicycle during a rainy day in South Los Angeles last year.
(Michael Blackshire/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Daniel Miller.
By Daniel Miller
Staff Writer Follow
  • Light rain is expected to linger in L.A. through Sunday morning.
  • Temperatures expected to touch the low 50s in the Antelope Valley.

A modest storm brought light showers across the Los Angeles area early Saturday, with some rain expected through Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday’s rain should dissipate around noon, and “spotty and sparse” showers will continue throughout the day, said National Weather Service meteorologist Bryan Lewis.

With the rain, L.A. will experience unseasonably cold weather: Temperatures will drop to the high 50s on Saturday. And in the Antelope Valley, they will descend into the low 50s.

Advertisement

“Today, the max temperatures are fairly cold — especially for this time of year,” Lewis said.

On Sunday, the rain will give way to partly cloudy skies, with temperatures in L.A. warming up to the low 60s.

In all, the storm could produce about a quarter-inch of rain in low-lying areas, and as much as a half-inch in the foothills, Lewis said.

Advertisement

But rainfall totals trail the typical amount received in L.A. by a wide margin. Excluding Saturday’s drizzles, downtown L.A. had seen 7.88 inches of rain since Oct. 1. On average, though, the area receives 13.63 inches over the same time period, Lewis said.

And the rain over that roughly seven-month stretch is far below the amount received during the same stretch a year ago, when L.A. had been inundated with 22.02 inches, he said.

More to Read

California
Daniel Miller

Daniel Miller is an enterprise reporter for the Los Angeles Times, working on investigations and features. An L.A. native and UCLA graduate, he joined the staff in 2013.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement