She tossed boyfriend’s belongings from a balcony. Then he threw her to her death, authorities say

A woman who tossed her boyfriend’s belongings from a balcony during an argument was killed after he allegedly threw her over a third-floor railing, police said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, 61-year-old Irene Williams and 57-year-old Albert Turner had been dating for some time, but got into an argument Monday evening.

Williams, police said, started throwing Turner’s belongings off the balcony of a third-floor apartment in the 500 block of West San Ysidro Boulevard. Turner then allegedly grabbed Williams and threw her onto the concrete below, according to authorities.

Witnesses near the apartment called police at 7:21 p.m., and reported they had seen someone throw the woman off the balcony.

When officers arrived, they found Williams in the building’s courtyard with severe head trauma and a broken leg. She was taken to a nearby hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

Turner was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm and violating probation.

He is currently being held without bail in the San Diego Central Jail, according to custody records.