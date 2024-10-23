Advertisement
California

Orange County man arrested on suspicion of killing girlfriend, dumping body in trash can

On Tuesday, Oct. 23, police arrested Daniel Allen Aldrich, 49, at the home of a family memb
Police make an arrest Tuesday in the killing of a Costa Mesa woman.
(Costa Mesa Police Department)
By Clara HarterStaff Writer 
Share via

A Costa Mesa man was arrested on Tuesday evening on suspicion of murdering his girlfriend and dumping her body in a trash can near his home, authorities said.

Daniel Allen Aldrich, 49, was arrested in Glendale in connection with the death of Julie Anne Sanetra, 38, of Irvine, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department.

According to the department, police received a call around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday about a dead woman found in the backyard of a home located in the 1900 block of Maple Avenue in Costa Mesa.

Advertisement

Officers found the victim’s lifeless body and launched an investigation, quickly identifying her boyfriend Aldrich as a suspect and tracking him down in Glendale, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department. Assisted by the Glendale Police Department, they arrested Aldrich later that evening at a family member’s house at the 3700 block of El Lado Drive.

The grisly allegations have rattled Alrich’s neighbors in his residential Costa Mesa community.

Riverside, California-Oc. 18, 2024-Richard Thomas Martinez, 48, is suspected of killing 31-year-old Bradley Minder had not been seen or heard from for several days, the Riverside Police Department said in a statement. (Riverside Police Department)

California

Roommate arrested after Riverside man found buried in backyard

Officers responded to the 8700 block of Sylvan Drive after receiving reports that Bradley Minder had not been seen or heard from for several days, police said.

Oct. 18, 2024

“It’s quiet [here]. Everybody is nice, and this is a big deal,” local resident Metinee Farley told OnScene TV. “This is very scary.”

Advertisement

Another neighbor, who identified herself to OnScene only as Sherri, said the neighborhood had never had “any type of violence or anything like that, any disturbance.”

She said the suspect had recently moved into the area after a young couple sold the house a few months ago.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective K. Moore at 714-754-4986.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News
Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. While at the Daily News, she published a series on fentanyl addiction that won a first-place investigative journalism award from the L.A. Press Club. Harter majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University. She loves surfing and, when not reporting, can most likely be found in the ocean.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement