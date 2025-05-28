Luke Johnson is a photojournalism intern for the Los Angeles Times. He has bachelor’s degrees in journalism and in cinema and television arts from Elon University, where he graduated in 2023. He is currently pursuing his master’s in new media and photojournalism from George Washington University. His work has appeared in USA Today, the New York Times, the Washington Post, Sports Illustrated and the Associated Press, among others. You can find his portfolio at www.lukergjphotography.com. When not on assignment, Johnson enjoys spending time outside exploring and getting lost.