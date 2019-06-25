Behind the story: She was reporting on roses — and discovered her green thumb

(Confession: I’d met Carruth a year earlier when I was writing an article about keeping roses alive in a drought. He was easy to talk to, funny and informative without being condescending. For years, I’d yearned to grow the gorgeous roses I’d read about in catalogs, but I’ve never had much success in getting them to bloom. Deep inside, I was hoping that if we spent enough time together some of his rose smarts would rub off on me.)