Behind the story: Sailing to a steel behemoth worthy of Melville

I have been peering out at these structures for nearly half a century from the beach at Carpinteria, the wharf at Santa Barbara and U.S. 101 as it scoots high above the surf line. Their presence on the coast feels as intrinsic to the landscape of California as the Golden Gate Bridge or sprawl of Los Angeles, and as much as some would like to see them disappear, their absence will hardly solve our insatiable appetite for fossil fuels.