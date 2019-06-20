Suicide prevention resources

As part of our Column One story on Kevin Howard’s struggle to build a life beyond the battlefield, here is a list of organizations that provide support, information and resources to veterans and others.
Warning signs of suicide include feelings of hopelessness, increased drug or alcohol use, and withdrawal from others. If you or someone you know is exhibiting warning signs of suicide, seek help from a professional and call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
Wounded Warrior Project: The Wounded Warrior Project helps veterans and service members who experienced a physical or mental injury while serving in the military on or after Sept. 11, 2011, transition to civilian life. In addition, the organization runs a veterans crisis hotline and textline.
Suicide Prevention Lifeline: The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free, 24/7 support as well as resources for loved ones. The organization also partners with crisis centers nationwide and provides specific resources for veterans.
Veterans Crisis Line: Run by the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Veterans Crisis Line offers confidential, 24/7 support for veterans, service members and loved ones.
American Veterans for Equal Rights: The organization works to ensure equitable treatment for current and former members of the United States armed forces, with a focus on Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender members.
Crisis Text Line: Those in need can communicate with a trained, supervised crisis counselor by texting 741741 from anywhere in the United States, around the clock. All communication is carried out over text messages on a secure platform.
International Assn. for Suicide Prevention: This organization provides a map feature that links to international crisis centers for those in need around the world.
Befrienders Worldwide: This international network is made up of 349 support centers in 32 countries. Each year, the network serves about 7 million users via telephone helplines, in-person meetings, SMS messaging, and more.