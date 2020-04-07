Subscribe to our new podcast, ‘Coronavirus in California: Stories From the Front Lines’

The Los Angeles Times is launching a new podcast, as part of our mission to chronicle California. It’s called “Coronavirus in California: Stories From the Front Lines,” and I’m the host. Every weekday, our podcast will give listeners dispatches from Californians who are in the thick of this pandemic. To let residents know what’s going on now, and tell everyone else about the state of what’s next. We’re a worldwide leader in the good and the bad — the eternal cycle of boom-and-bust. And coronavirus and COVID-19 will magnify this truism like few other moments in our history.
Over the next couple months — and hopefully no longer than that — this podcast will bring you the stories and people on the front lines of this crisis that you need to hear from — the artist, the farmworker, the teacher, the doctor and so many more folks. Our podcast will tackle tough questions like, what’s actually going on in our hospitals and neighborhoods right now? How is life changing because of COVID-19? What can we do to help? We’ll also ask listeners to share their experiences by calling in to a hotline — (213) 986-5652 — and then we’ll play parts of their stories on the podcast.
As Californians, we always complain few things unite us besides a love for the late, great Huell Howser. Well, here’s coronavirus to bring us together, from Crescent City to Chula Vista, from Bishop to Buena Park.
The first episode of “Coronavirus in California” premieres Wednesday, April 8. Subscribe today, wherever you get your podcasts. Thank you, and stay safe.
Credits
The team behind our “Coronavirus in California” podcast includes reporter and host Gustavo Arellano, producers Paige Hymson and Stan Lee, senior producer Rina Palta, executive producer Abbie Fentress Swanson and engineer Mike Heflin. Our theme song was composed by Andrew Eapen. Special thanks to Julia Turner, Clint Schaff, Lora Victorio, Matt Wilhalme, Mary Kate Metivier, Alison Farias, Brandon Sides, Hector Becerra, Shelby Grad, and Jeff Glasser.
