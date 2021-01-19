How Kamala Harris’ California career prepared her for the White House | Covering Kamala Harris
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has risen through the ranks of California politics. From prosecutor to San Francisco district attorney to California attorney general to U.S. senator, she has defined many a role in her path to the White House. Here’s a look back at her career and how her experience in California prepared her to help lead a nation in turmoil.
Jackeline Luna is a video journalist. Before joining the Los Angeles Times, she interned for Politico, ABC7 and The Mercury News. She graduated from UC Berkeley with a master’s in journalism in May 2018.