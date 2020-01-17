Subscribers, apply to contribute to live coverage of a Democratic debate

Dear subscribers,

As part of our 2020 campaign coverage, you’re invited to join us as we cover a Democratic presidential debate.

We’re selecting three (to start) Los Angeles Times subscribers to join our politics reporters in a live chat during an upcoming debate. Participants will watch the debate and participate in a live chat online, in real time, with our veteran journalists to dig into what’s happening in the debate and how it affects the presidential race. The live chat will be published online at latimes.com during the debate.

We’ll choose participants who represent a range of political outlooks and communities across California. We’ve created the following survey to find out more about subscribers who want to participate, including your location, age, political leanings and questions you have about the debates and presidential race. Participants must be current subscribers who can be at The Times’ El Segundo headquarters for the debate. Facility with computers is also a must. We will not publish your answers to this survey and will only use them to select our participants.

Once we choose subscriber participants, we’ll reach out well in advance to coordinate. If you’re not currently a subscriber, you can still sign up to participate after subscribing! If you’ve got any questions about the process, the live chat or the survey, please reach out to us at adriana.lacy@latimes.com.

Thank you for your interest.

The Los Angeles Times politics team

(Note: If you can’t see the form, try clicking here.)