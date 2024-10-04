Advertisement
Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: The VP debate, Kris Kristofferson’s star turn

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz.
Who moderated the VP debate? What film earned Kris Kristofferson a Golden Globe? What the heck is a tourbillon? If you think you know, give this week’s News Quiz a go.
(Times staff and wire photos)
By Adam Tschorn
Welcome to another edition of the Los Angeles Times News Quiz. I’m Adam Tschorn, senior features writer, former game show question-and-answer man and your weekly quizmaster. I’m back this week with another 10 handcrafted, California-leaning multiple-choice questions based on stories that appeared in The Times (in print or online) over the previous seven days.

Illustration of two hands passing a postcard that reads, "How do you life-hack Los Angeles"

How to park for free at LAX and other life hacks from L.A. locals

We asked fellow Angelenos for their favorite tips for living in our city, and they gave us: tool-box charcuterie, urinals with a view and all kinds of ways to beat the city’s thorny traffic.

Oct. 2, 2024

The political season is nearing its end, so there are questions about Tuesday’s vice presidential debate (damning nonanswers not included) and the curious Trump tourbillon in the mix. There also seemed to be a whole lot of famous folk shuffling off this mortal coil over the pass week, so you’ll have a chance to answer questions about Kris Kristofferson’s film career and Pete Rose’s biggest blunder.

In addition to the politics and the high-profile deaths, I’m revisiting my colleagues’ stories about the North American leg of Oasis’ reunion tour, DirecTV’s purchase off the dollar menu and an East Coast port shutdown.

Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.

Adam Tschorn

Senior features writer Adam Tschorn is a former small-town newspaper editor, game-show question-and-answer man and fashion scribe who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2007. He currently covers a wide range of pop-culture topics with a focus on cannabis culture. Holding a B.A. in philosophy and an M.A. in journalism, he feels perfectly suited to looking at things, asking “why?” and writing down the answers.

