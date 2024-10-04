Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: The VP debate, Kris Kristofferson’s star turn

Welcome to another edition of the Los Angeles Times News Quiz. I’m Adam Tschorn, senior features writer, former game show question-and-answer man and your weekly quizmaster. I’m back this week with another 10 handcrafted, California-leaning multiple-choice questions based on stories that appeared in The Times (in print or online) over the previous seven days.

The political season is nearing its end, so there are questions about Tuesday’s vice presidential debate (damning nonanswers not included) and the curious Trump tourbillon in the mix. There also seemed to be a whole lot of famous folk shuffling off this mortal coil over the pass week, so you’ll have a chance to answer questions about Kris Kristofferson’s film career and Pete Rose’s biggest blunder.

In addition to the politics and the high-profile deaths, I’m revisiting my colleagues’ stories about the North American leg of Oasis’ reunion tour, DirecTV’s purchase off the dollar menu and an East Coast port shutdown.

Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.