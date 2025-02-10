Advertisement
Filters

Neighborhood

Filter

Restaurants

Price

Sort by
Showing  Places
Filters
Map
List
Collage of different baristas around L.A.
(Photo illustration by Diana Ramirez / De Los; photos by Alejandro R. Jimenez, Eztli de Jesus, Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times.)
De Los

10 Latino-owned coffee shops in L.A. serving flavor and community

By Laura Tejeda

Do you remember your first sip of coffee? If you grew up in a Latino household it probably happened at an age inappropriate for most, and a rite of passage for others. Latinos pour cups to show love, invite conversation and process feelings of joy, grief and everything in between.

Los Angeles is a promised land for patrons seeking charming Latino-owned coffee businesses. Though major chains offer the convenience of online ordering and drive-throughs, nothing compares to supporting a local shop — pours invoke familial nostalgia and represent the vibrant relationship between Los Angeles and Latino culture.

At Cafe Niña, you can pick up a De La Rosa Mazapán or Paleta Payaso specialty latte out of a beverage cart in a Boyle Heights front yard off of the 4th Street Bridge. Elephant Hills Bakery and Cafe features lattes named after various streets in El Sereno. The Eastern Ave. latte, made with Ibarra chocolate, will have patrons connecting to their inner child and reflecting on time in their neighborhoods.

Here are some of L.A.’s best Latino-owned coffee shops crafting fragrant cups, deeply rich in flavor, community and culture.

Showing  Places
Macheen and Cafe Cafe Mobile Coffee crew, from left: Sergio Mora, Joel Espinoza, Jonathan Perez, Ana Perez and Xuan Espinoza
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Café Café Mobile

Boyle Heights Cafe
By Laura Tejeda
If sustainability is important to you, visit Café Café Mobile. Located within a shared kitchen collective, the Boyle Heights business shares space with the crowd-pleasing eateries Milpa Kitchen and Macheen and offers thoughtfully prepared and flavorful cups of coffee, brewed through glass, ceramic and stainless steel vessels—they use seasonal, fair wage and organic ingredients.

Their goal is to reduce the consumption of microplastics and offer healthier ingredients. As co-owner Xuan Espinoza puts it, “We want to showcase ingredients that our ancestors have been consuming for centuries.”

Their cocoa latte features a blend of real cacao, spice blend, organic agave syrup and single origin espresso. Its flavor profile is earthy, mildly sweet and it pays homage to the ancient Maya civilizationand their discovery of cacao. Pair it with Macheen’s mushroom al pastor burrito or the Milpa soup and you’ll be singing praises for this culinary hot spot.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
ULEW is a family owned business, from the left Elvis Gonzalez, Debora Xon, Rosa Gonzalez, Michaela Zholovnik and Jefri Lindo at Ulew Coffee & Juice in Boyle Heights,1300 S Soto St Unit Unit 9, Los Angeles on Thursday May 9th, 2024.
(Alejandro R. Jimenez)

ÜLËW Coffee & Juice

Boyle Heights Coffeehouse
By Laura Tejeda
ÜLËW (pronounced oo-LEH-oo) Coffee & Juice’s story began under a canopy, on the corner of Soto Street and Olympic Boulevard. After migrating from Guatemala, the owners realized that many Americans depended on sugary and over-caffeinated energy drinks for breakfast. This jump-started the Boyle Heights business with healthier alternatives such as natural vegetable and fruit juices.

In January 2024, they relocated their juice stand to a cafe bar within the Soto St. Mini Mall, where Picaresca once stood. ÜLËW translates to “tierra” in the Maya language K’iche’. Guate and Maya influences permeate the menu, demonstrating their intentions to keep their culture alive. They offer a variety of lattes made specifically using ingredients de la tierra. The ÜLËW Latte contains turmeric, homemade ginger syrup, cinnamon and oat milk. The first sip feels like a grandma’s warm hug. Pair it with a breakfast sandwich or pastries delivered daily by Sol y Luna.

In January, 2025, the ULEW family opened their sister coffee shop Chapmayan in the city of Pico Rivera. The shop features drinks similar to what’s offered at ULEW but will have a strong focus on Antojitos Chapines (Guatemalan snacks).
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Wish You Were Here Coffee, 101 S Main St, Pomona on Thursday, May 30, 2024.
(Raul Roa / De Los)

Wish You Were Here Coffee

Pomona Coffeehouse
By Laura Tejeda
If you’ve ever been to downtown Pomona, then you’re no stranger to the nightlife or venues like the Glass House and Fox Theatre. Tucked away above O’Donovan’s Restaurant & Pub is Wish You Were Here Coffee. The Mexican proprietors opened in 2022 hoping to attract early risers with top-tier coffee — they deliver by working closely with award-winning coffee farmers in the states of Nayarit and Chiapas.

Menu favorite is the comforting vanilla sage latte, made from real vanilla beans and bundles of fresh sage. If you enjoy bolder flavors, try the bourbon caramel latte made by slow cooking sugar, whiskey, milk and piloncillo. Its cajeta-like consistency pairs beautifully with their espresso and oatmilk. You can pair the lattes with items from their menu, including waffles, avocado toast, chilaquiles y mas.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Owner Gardenia Rosales at Cipota Coffee, 1822 North Broadway, Los Angeles, on Thursday May 9th, 2024.
(Alejandro R. Jimenez)

Cipota Coffee

Lincoln Heights Coffeehouse
By Laura Tejeda
For Cipota Coffee, la cultura Salvadoreña isn’t celebrated in L.A. coffee culture enough, and they’re here to change that. Inspired by moments making “the perfect cup of coffee” with family, they opened with intentions to source the best coffee beans from El Salvador and serve them up with nostalgic Salvi flavors. Located within the revered Arroz and Fun, which serves dishes influenced by Chinese and Latino culture, Cipota coffee creates beverages that match the unique and culturally eclectic vibe.

The star of the menu is the El Morro latte, which features either a cold brew or hot drip topped with morro cream. The cream is made by creating a syrup using ingredients traditionally used in a Salvi horchata then infused with cream and mascarpone. It’s divinely delicious. Depending on the season you can also get your hands on a Jocote or Nance espresso tonic, if you’re looking for something refreshing.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Advertisement
Diana Martinez smiles inside her coffee shop Cafe Calle, on South Central Avenue
(Alejandro R. Jimenez)

Cafe Calle

Central-Alameda Coffeehouse
By Laura Tejeda
Hailing from a pop-up stand on the streets of South Central, Cafe Calle began operations to reclaim and reintroduce coffee to Black and brown people of all generations. They were eager to disrupt the coffee landscape, in their neighborhood and on their terms.

Since opening in 2020, they’ve worked hard to collaborate with Central American farmers who share their values and have successfully supplied the South Central neighborhood with high-quality, award-winning, single-origin coffee. To them, coffee means comfort, and this proves evident through their drink offerings. Try their Spanish latte which is made with the beans from Café Juayua and sweetened condensed milk, measured precisely to render the perfect balance of subtly sweet creaminess, topped with your choice of milk and cinnamon.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A photograph of the Picaresca Barra De Cafe and team.
(Eztli de Jesus)

Picaresca

Boyle Heights Coffee
By Laura Tejeda


Visiting Picaresca feels like visiting that cool primo’s house. Their space carries the spirit of community, where folks greet each other like family and share deliciously bold coffee. Their beans are ethically sourced from Mexico, Ethiopia and Honduras and the cultivation process is something they deeply respect. They contribute great care and attention to their roasting process to make sure the care translates in that first sip, and it does.

The cafe de olla latte is a treasured community staple but their El Pino latte is particularly special. The medley of rosemary, chamomile, apples, cloves, cinnamon and brown sugar paired with their exceptional espresso shows true reverence to the landmark it’s named after. Pair it with their huevo con weenie burrito, it’s pure magic.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Pauly Navaro works on a pour-over coffee inside Tepito
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Tepito Coffee

Pasadena Coffeehouse
By Laura Tejeda
Co-owner Mike de la Rocha likes to describe Tepito Coffee as “rooted in Mexico, poured in Pasadena.” The warm and welcoming coffee shop makes the stuffy streets of Old Town feel like Whittier Boulevard in East L.A. on a Sunday morning. Through the process of what they consider reverse gentrification, they’re on a crusade to build community through coffee for the Latino population in Pasadena and the neighbors willing to experience it.



Tepito translates to “small temple” in the Nahuatl. For them to identify as Indigenous and Chicano and exist within Vroman’s, the historic independent bookstore in Pasadena, is a fantastic reality. Their name and carefully crafted drinks are evidence of holding themselves responsible by embracing the teachings of their ancestorsin their recipes.



By meeting weekly with their coffee producer, Pecora 19º09’ from Veracruz, they’re serious about their “farm to cup” mission: “Our visions can only happen if they’re running at the pace of the land.” Order their Adelita Latte, brewed with their Warrior House Coffee, cinnamon, star anise, orange peel and piloncillo, paying homage to the warrior women who fought in the Mexican Revolution.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Soulmate coffee and tea shop in Bellflower
(James Carbone / For De Los)

Soulmate – A Coffee and Tea Company

Bellflower Cafe
By Laura Tejeda
Soulmate began in the L.A. farmers market circuit before opening a bricks-and-mortar in Bellflower. After hustling through a pandemic, Ricky Sanchez opened up shop in the summer of 2023.

Despite encountering several setbacks, the young Mexican American owner cherishes memories of working with a tea company that had mind-blowing flavors. He was inspired to take a risk and use his savings to start the business out of the desire to introduce locals to something beyond a drip coffee.

Though they’re proud of their coffee, using beans from 49th Parallel, the magic lies in the tea selections. Try the Soulmate latte, which features ceremonial-grade matcha, sourced directly from Japan, in addition to cinnamon, pure maple syrup and finished off with oat milk. If you’re into coffee, you can’t go wrong with their oat-based Spanish latte with their own sweetened condensed milk.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Advertisement
Mateo Toro, the owner of Distrito Coffee, makes a coffee at Distrito Coffee in San Pedro
(James Carbone / For De Los)

Distrito Coffee

San Pedro Coffeehouse
By Laura Tejeda
The owners of Distrito Coffee believe “no hay mal cafecito, it just depends on what you love!” Inspired by their memories of drinking coffee on Colombian streets, funneled out of big tanks on vendors’ backs, they aim to showcase the variety of flavors that Colombia offers.

In the bustling center of San Pedro, Distrito Coffee takes pleasure in highlighting ingredients they grew up with, like panela, unrefined whole cane sugar made by the boiling and evaporation of sugarcane juice. They use their organic Colombian panela for the popular Not Your Regular Mocha, which is mixed with organic 100% Ecuadorean cocoa. If you’re into a more refreshing vibe, ask about the Kawasake. It’s a secret menu item made with espresso tonic and the traditional Agua e’ Panela, a combo of panela, water and fresh-squeezed lime juice.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Latte de Olla at Mi Cafecito at 101 S. Main St. in Pomona
(Raul Roa / De Los)

Mi Cafecito

Pomona Coffeehouse
By Laura Tejeda
“We opened during a time when there was a lot of political turmoil,” says Juan Vega, co-owner of Mi Cafecito. “There was a lot of backlash against our people and what we wanted to do was create unity.”

That inspired the coffee shop owners to focus on Latino communities by fostering solidarity and the warmth of the culture through coffee. From Tijuana and Inglewood, the owners dedicate energy to ensuring that customers experience the same welcome you receive walking into a tia’s home.

Creating cafe de olla is akin to making a savory caldo. The base is a straightforward blend of traditional ingredients and they attribute its popularity to the way they cook it low and slow, giving it a rich flavor and making it a magical pair for their chocolatey dark roast. It sells out daily. They care about quality products and employ a saucier to concoct fresh syrups daily. You can bet that their award-winning cream top milk and fresh seasonal ingredients are all sourced from local farms.
Read All Read Less
Route Details

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement