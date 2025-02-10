10 Latino-owned coffee shops in L.A. serving flavor and community

Do you remember your first sip of coffee? If you grew up in a Latino household it probably happened at an age inappropriate for most, and a rite of passage for others. Latinos pour cups to show love, invite conversation and process feelings of joy, grief and everything in between.

Los Angeles is a promised land for patrons seeking charming Latino-owned coffee businesses. Though major chains offer the convenience of online ordering and drive-throughs, nothing compares to supporting a local shop — pours invoke familial nostalgia and represent the vibrant relationship between Los Angeles and Latino culture.

At Cafe Niña , you can pick up a De La Rosa Mazapán or Paleta Payaso specialty latte out of a beverage cart in a Boyle Heights front yard off of the 4th Street Bridge. Elephant Hills Bakery and Cafe features lattes named after various streets in El Sereno. The Eastern Ave. latte, made with Ibarra chocolate, will have patrons connecting to their inner child and reflecting on time in their neighborhoods.

Here are some of L.A.’s best Latino-owned coffee shops crafting fragrant cups, deeply rich in flavor, community and culture.