10 Latino-owned coffee shops in L.A. serving flavor and community
- Share via
-
Do you remember your first sip of coffee? If you grew up in a Latino household it probably happened at an age inappropriate for most, and a rite of passage for others. Latinos pour cups to show love, invite conversation and process feelings of joy, grief and everything in between.
Los Angeles is a promised land for patrons seeking charming Latino-owned coffee businesses. Though major chains offer the convenience of online ordering and drive-throughs, nothing compares to supporting a local shop — pours invoke familial nostalgia and represent the vibrant relationship between Los Angeles and Latino culture.
At Cafe Niña, you can pick up a De La Rosa Mazapán or Paleta Payaso specialty latte out of a beverage cart in a Boyle Heights front yard off of the 4th Street Bridge. Elephant Hills Bakery and Cafe features lattes named after various streets in El Sereno. The Eastern Ave. latte, made with Ibarra chocolate, will have patrons connecting to their inner child and reflecting on time in their neighborhoods.
Here are some of L.A.’s best Latino-owned coffee shops crafting fragrant cups, deeply rich in flavor, community and culture.
Café Café Mobile
Their goal is to reduce the consumption of microplastics and offer healthier ingredients. As co-owner Xuan Espinoza puts it, “We want to showcase ingredients that our ancestors have been consuming for centuries.”
Their cocoa latte features a blend of real cacao, spice blend, organic agave syrup and single origin espresso. Its flavor profile is earthy, mildly sweet and it pays homage to the ancient Maya civilizationand their discovery of cacao. Pair it with Macheen’s mushroom al pastor burrito or the Milpa soup and you’ll be singing praises for this culinary hot spot.
ÜLËW Coffee & Juice
In January 2024, they relocated their juice stand to a cafe bar within the Soto St. Mini Mall, where Picaresca once stood. ÜLËW translates to “tierra” in the Maya language K’iche’. Guate and Maya influences permeate the menu, demonstrating their intentions to keep their culture alive. They offer a variety of lattes made specifically using ingredients de la tierra. The ÜLËW Latte contains turmeric, homemade ginger syrup, cinnamon and oat milk. The first sip feels like a grandma’s warm hug. Pair it with a breakfast sandwich or pastries delivered daily by Sol y Luna.
In January, 2025, the ULEW family opened their sister coffee shop Chapmayan in the city of Pico Rivera. The shop features drinks similar to what’s offered at ULEW but will have a strong focus on Antojitos Chapines (Guatemalan snacks).
Wish You Were Here Coffee
Menu favorite is the comforting vanilla sage latte, made from real vanilla beans and bundles of fresh sage. If you enjoy bolder flavors, try the bourbon caramel latte made by slow cooking sugar, whiskey, milk and piloncillo. Its cajeta-like consistency pairs beautifully with their espresso and oatmilk. You can pair the lattes with items from their menu, including waffles, avocado toast, chilaquiles y mas.
Cipota Coffee
The star of the menu is the El Morro latte, which features either a cold brew or hot drip topped with morro cream. The cream is made by creating a syrup using ingredients traditionally used in a Salvi horchata then infused with cream and mascarpone. It’s divinely delicious. Depending on the season you can also get your hands on a Jocote or Nance espresso tonic, if you’re looking for something refreshing.
Cafe Calle
Since opening in 2020, they’ve worked hard to collaborate with Central American farmers who share their values and have successfully supplied the South Central neighborhood with high-quality, award-winning, single-origin coffee. To them, coffee means comfort, and this proves evident through their drink offerings. Try their Spanish latte which is made with the beans from Café Juayua and sweetened condensed milk, measured precisely to render the perfect balance of subtly sweet creaminess, topped with your choice of milk and cinnamon.
Picaresca
Visiting Picaresca feels like visiting that cool primo’s house. Their space carries the spirit of community, where folks greet each other like family and share deliciously bold coffee. Their beans are ethically sourced from Mexico, Ethiopia and Honduras and the cultivation process is something they deeply respect. They contribute great care and attention to their roasting process to make sure the care translates in that first sip, and it does.
The cafe de olla latte is a treasured community staple but their El Pino latte is particularly special. The medley of rosemary, chamomile, apples, cloves, cinnamon and brown sugar paired with their exceptional espresso shows true reverence to the landmark it’s named after. Pair it with their huevo con weenie burrito, it’s pure magic.
Tepito Coffee
Tepito translates to “small temple” in the Nahuatl. For them to identify as Indigenous and Chicano and exist within Vroman’s, the historic independent bookstore in Pasadena, is a fantastic reality. Their name and carefully crafted drinks are evidence of holding themselves responsible by embracing the teachings of their ancestorsin their recipes.
By meeting weekly with their coffee producer, Pecora 19º09’ from Veracruz, they’re serious about their “farm to cup” mission: “Our visions can only happen if they’re running at the pace of the land.” Order their Adelita Latte, brewed with their Warrior House Coffee, cinnamon, star anise, orange peel and piloncillo, paying homage to the warrior women who fought in the Mexican Revolution.
Soulmate – A Coffee and Tea Company
Despite encountering several setbacks, the young Mexican American owner cherishes memories of working with a tea company that had mind-blowing flavors. He was inspired to take a risk and use his savings to start the business out of the desire to introduce locals to something beyond a drip coffee.
Though they’re proud of their coffee, using beans from 49th Parallel, the magic lies in the tea selections. Try the Soulmate latte, which features ceremonial-grade matcha, sourced directly from Japan, in addition to cinnamon, pure maple syrup and finished off with oat milk. If you’re into coffee, you can’t go wrong with their oat-based Spanish latte with their own sweetened condensed milk.
Distrito Coffee
In the bustling center of San Pedro, Distrito Coffee takes pleasure in highlighting ingredients they grew up with, like panela, unrefined whole cane sugar made by the boiling and evaporation of sugarcane juice. They use their organic Colombian panela for the popular Not Your Regular Mocha, which is mixed with organic 100% Ecuadorean cocoa. If you’re into a more refreshing vibe, ask about the Kawasake. It’s a secret menu item made with espresso tonic and the traditional Agua e’ Panela, a combo of panela, water and fresh-squeezed lime juice.
Mi Cafecito
That inspired the coffee shop owners to focus on Latino communities by fostering solidarity and the warmth of the culture through coffee. From Tijuana and Inglewood, the owners dedicate energy to ensuring that customers experience the same welcome you receive walking into a tia’s home.
Creating cafe de olla is akin to making a savory caldo. The base is a straightforward blend of traditional ingredients and they attribute its popularity to the way they cook it low and slow, giving it a rich flavor and making it a magical pair for their chocolatey dark roast. It sells out daily. They care about quality products and employ a saucier to concoct fresh syrups daily. You can bet that their award-winning cream top milk and fresh seasonal ingredients are all sourced from local farms.
The Latinx experience chronicled
Get the Latinx Files newsletter for stories that capture the multitudes within our communities.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.