11 places connecting Angelenos to their Latinidad
Sometimes you just want to talk to people who understand you — at places that are inclusive and where you feel comfortable and accepted. Maybe you want to learn more about your culture and language, or want to see your community represented onstage in nuanced and uplifting ways.
There are plenty of places in Los Angeles to experience Latinidad. For LGBTQ+ into Latin music, theater lovers seeking stories about Latinos or gay vaqueros looking for a place to let loose, those spaces may not be easy to find.
From a community garden in East Los Angeles to a Mexican American museum and event space in downtown L.A. to a Brazilian capoeira and cultural center on the Westside, here are 11 ways to experience Latinidad in L.A. neighborhoods that have a little something for everyone.
LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes and LA Cocina de Gloria Molina
LA Cocina also provides a free culinary program for young people looking to learn cooking skills in its chef’s kitchen, earn a certificate and network with chefs and restaurant owners to hear about food industry careers and jobs.
Casita del Barrio
Today, Ramos operates Casita with partner Ellie Guzman and their toddler. They have a community garden where they grow their own fruits and vegetables to share with neighbors. They host seasonal events that include learning how to make your own community garden and how to start composting.
To schedule a visit to Casita del Barrio or find out about upcoming events, visit Instagram.
The Avocado Heights Vaquer@s
Through AHV and Union de Ranchos (co-founded with Nayellie Díaz), Samuel Brown-Vazquez and team have organized volunteers to protest the expansion of a battery recycling plant, stop the L.A. City Council from banning rodeos, and be a watchdog of development projects that displace families.
“Our community is primarily immigrant, working class,” Brown-Vazquez said. They’re “just as interested in rodeo as they are in having clean water, clean air.”
The group meets the second Saturday of every month in Whittier. To get involved or for more information, email unionderanchos@gmail.com.
Salvies Who Lunch
She started Salvies Who Lunch in 2018 as a hashtag after getting together with a group of friends who bonded over food and culture. She’s now produced more than 40 events, including three annual ones — Pupusafest (which is now Púchica Fest to include all Central American countries) celebrates food; Joteria is an LGBTQ+ festival at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes; and Chévere is a visual arts festival.
You can also find SWL at Angel City FC’s home games, and kindergarten through fifth-grade students at participating schools can join the Bichitos & Bichitas Club, an after-school program that teaches and celebrities Central American culture.
Capicua LA
“We’re fortunate enough to have our family here. For someone who doesn’t, just knowing that they can come to these spaces and feel safe. A lot of people show up alone,” Muñoz said of their monthly event. “We have this saying, people come alone, but you’re going to leave with what we say ‘primos,’ cousins in Spanish.”
Toxica Fridays
“It’s definitely open to anyone” who wants to have a good time, Jeremy Swan, who owns Mi Corazón with his wife Vanessa Swan, said.
Every Friday, the party at Mi Corazón restaurant begins with dinner at 8 p.m. At 9, Ortiz and her crew begin their Latin music set and at 10, tables are pushed out of the way and the dancing gets going.
Ortiz hosts Toxica events, lesbian brunches, and private parties all over Southern California. To find out about her next event, check out her Instagram.
Brasil Brasil Cultural Center
He opened the Brasil Brasil Cultural Center to share his Afro-Brazilian culture, but it’s evolved over the years. In addition to capoeira, adults and kids can take classes in parkour and jiu jitsu, or they can learn Portuguese, take part in vibrational healing or come to a social event.
“This space attracts people from all over the world,” he said. “It’s not just Brazilian or American. It’s a melting pot.”
Latino Theater Company
And it’s a great place to see compelling original works by Latinxs for Latinxs plus works by non-Latinos. “The plays are political because our lives are political,” LTC marketing director Xavi Moreno said.
Thanks to the LTC’s Impact Inititiative, Los Angeles and area community college students can enroll to get six tickets plus $10 guest passes. Regular tickets run from $10 for previews up to $45.
Garifuna Museum of Los Angeles
GAMOLA leads tours by appointment and hosts poetry readings and educational programs while working to promote Garifuna culture.
Cynthia Lewis is Garifuna and has been with the museum since its opening in 2011. She wants people to know that at GAMOLA, “we’re reaching out to the diaspora to let them know they have a place.”
Club Tempo
For more than 30 years, the two-story bar in Hollywood has been a haven for gay Latinxs who identify with Latinx cowboy culture. Whether sporting Tejanas — cowboy hats — and boots and dancing to norteño music on one floor or chilling with friends at the bar, Club Tempo has something going on most nights.
Check out Instagram to find out who’s performing, when they have happy hour and what time to go to avoid cover charges.
Homeboy Industries & Homegirl Café & Catering
Boyle, a 2024 Presidential Medal of Freedom honoree, started the gang intervention, rehab, and job-training program out of Dolores Mission Church where he was pastor. Thousands of men and women have gone through the Homeboy program, and many work for the organization’s food and retail businesses.
You’ll find Homeboy chips, salsa and guacamole in grocery stores nationwide and freshly baked breads and pastries at Homeboy Farmers Markets. You can grab a coffee, pastry or sandwich at Homeboy Diner on the second story of City Hall or visit Homegirl Café in Chinatown for breakfast and lunch.
The Latinx experience chronicled
