De Los 101: Tell us what we missed

Roses, cactus and boots under the words "What did we miss? De Los 101"
(Photo illustration by Diana Ramirez / De Los)
By Martina Ibáñez-BaldorDeputy Design Director 

When we put together the De Los 101, a project of 10 lists of businesses and organizations we think represent the best of Latino Los Angeles — from places to pick up a new hobby to locales that help visitors connect with their heritage — we knew we were bound to miss some spots. After all, with close to 5 million Latinos calling L.A. County home, the region has the largest Latino community in the United States.

Did we miss one of your favorite places? Let us know by filling out the form below, and we may highlight it in future coverage.

