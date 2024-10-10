Here are 9 ways to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day in Los Angeles
As the home to the largest Indigenous population of any county in the U.S., Los Angeles County offers a wide range of ways to honor and celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day — from all-day family festivals to extravagant fashion shows and emotive museum exhibits.
The holiday was first officially celebrated in L.A. in 2018, almost a year after the City Council and County Board of Supervisors voted to replace Columbus Day. Nowadays, more than 100 cities around the country have opted to celebrate Indigenous People’s Day instead.
The second Monday in October (this year it falls on Oct. 14) is observed as a day to recognize and learn about the Indigenous communities that once inhabited the land. In L.A., Angelenos acknowledge and honor the Tongva, Tataviam, Serrano, Kizh and Chumash tribes who all once lived in Southern California’s inland valleys and coastal plains.
This year many celebrations take place in the days leading up to the holiday and even later in the month. Here are our nine ways to honor Indigenous Peoples Day throughout October.
The Getty's annual festival
Starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, the museum kicks off the festival with acts and crafts, like making cyanotype prints and traditional instruments like Tongva clapper sticks. The festivities will also include performances by youth music group Wildhorse Native American Assn. and ensemble Flower Songs.
In between sets, there will be poetry readings and garden tours that spotlight the Getty’s native vegetation.
Sunland-Tujunga Forward's day of workshops
Make a custom Indigenous remedy
Each attendee will leave the session with three of their wellness remedies. The first product they make is a facial toner that uses tepezcohuite, a native Mexican plant used for treating acne scars, stretch marks and sun damage. Next participants will create an oil tincture using the maca root — a plant native to the Andes Mountains. Lastly, attendees will concoct a topical rubbing alcohol infused with the ingredient of their choice. Xicali says the most common pick for this item is a nopal-infused mixture that helps with pain management and inflammation.
“Learning about natural remedies reconnects people to their ancestors, especially through these plants,” Xicali said. “It’s so empowering because people get to take their health into their own hands.”
The next workshop is scheduled for Oct. 21.
Autry Museum of the American West
Additionally, the institution is holding a documentary screening of “Oyate Woyaka: The People Speak.” Told from the perspective of Lakota elders still fluent in their native language, the film follows the story of people trying to preserve the nearly extinct Lakota tongue while sharing the harmful history the community faced. The documentary investigates how the actions of the past have affected the modern-day Lakota population. The screening will take place Oct. 14 at 6 p.m., followed by a panel discussion and reception.
A webinar about Indigenous people's use of plants
“History is important. The California we live in today is very different from 300 years ago. Before the Europeans came over, everything was native plants. We had endless oak trees, grasslands and rivers,” said Godbout-Avant. “Now all of these things are disappearing. We want to encourage people to plant native plants in their garden and remember the people who were here before us.”
The session will take place on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. and will be offered in both English and Spanish.
San Dimas Canyon Nature Center's craft series
On Oct. 16, the center will screen “Saging the World,” a documentary short about white sage, while participants can craft dreamcatchers. And on the following Wednesday, Oct. 23, guests can learn how to make their own gourd rattles.
The Skoden Indigenous Music Festival
Admission is free for the event starting at 3 p.m. on Oct. 26 at the Barnes Park Amphitheater in Monterey Park.
Join the Indigenous Fashion Collective
On Oct. 14, the organization has planned for a day full of fashion pop-ups and educational workshops by Indigenous designers. Held at Volume Studios in Inglewood, a model boot camp will be hosted by ChasingHorse as well as panels on Indigenous couture, streetwear, corporate merchandising and makeup masterclasses. Once the informational programming is over, the space will be transformed for a full-fledged block party, complete with DJs and dancing.
Saturdays at the Music Center
On Oct. 12, from 2 to 6 p.m., the outdoor plaza will come alive with artist-led workshops, traditional storytelling and the sounds of Navajo country band Dirt Rhodes, Hale & Company Drum Group and Native Voices, an Indigenous theater group. On Oct. 19, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., some of the same performers and vendors will return, along with an added roster of entertainers. Workshops include ethical sage harvesting with Nolan Eskeets. Comedians and storytellers scheduled to appear include Joey Clift, Solange Aguilar and Gigi Modrich.
The Latinx experience chronicled
