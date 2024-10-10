Here are 9 ways to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day in Los Angeles

As the home to the largest Indigenous population of any county in the U.S., Los Angeles County offers a wide range of ways to honor and celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day — from all-day family festivals to extravagant fashion shows and emotive museum exhibits.

The holiday was first officially celebrated in L.A. in 2018 , almost a year after the City Council and County Board of Supervisors voted to replace Columbus Day. Nowadays, more than 100 cities around the country have opted to celebrate Indigenous People’s Day instead.

The second Monday in October (this year it falls on Oct. 14) is observed as a day to recognize and learn about the Indigenous communities that once inhabited the land. In L.A., Angelenos acknowledge and honor the Tongva, Tataviam, Serrano, Kizh and Chumash tribes who all once lived in Southern California’s inland valleys and coastal plains.

This year many celebrations take place in the days leading up to the holiday and even later in the month. Here are our nine ways to honor Indigenous Peoples Day throughout October.