The 10 best places to see Latino art in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is a city known for its vast Latino population, and its art scene is reflective of the diversity that exists within that community.

Some spaces, like the Cheech Marin Center in Riverside, specialize in Chicano art, while others, like the Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach, focus on contemporary works from that region. On the commercial front, the Luis De Jesus gallery and Bermudez Projects regularly spotlight Latino artists.

For the art lovers among you, or for anyone looking to spark inspiration, De Los has compiled 10 of the best places in Southern California to engage with Latino art.