The 10 best places to see Latino art in Los Angeles
- Share via
-
Los Angeles is a city known for its vast Latino population, and its art scene is reflective of the diversity that exists within that community.
Some spaces, like the Cheech Marin Center in Riverside, specialize in Chicano art, while others, like the Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach, focus on contemporary works from that region. On the commercial front, the Luis De Jesus gallery and Bermudez Projects regularly spotlight Latino artists.
For the art lovers among you, or for anyone looking to spark inspiration, De Los has compiled 10 of the best places in Southern California to engage with Latino art.
The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture
Opened in 2022, the museum features a mix of community-driven exhibitions, retrospective shows from high-profile artists like Judithe Hernandez and Yolanda Lopez, rotating pieces of Marin’s collection and educational programming. Previously, shows like “Uncaged Perspectives,” a collaborative exhibit with UC Riverside’s Underground Scholars program, highlighted work from formerly incarcerated youth. It consisted of dioramas of their jail cells and large-print black-and-white photographs of daily life.
The Mistake Room
Currently, the industrial space is adorned with the works of Hélio Oiticica and Neville D’Almeida. Their exhibition, “Cosmococa/CC2 Onobject,” is an immersive experience where attendees are asked to take off their shoes and enter a foam landscape surrounded by tarps. Past shows include painter Ken Taylor Reynaga’s “A Mano,” which consisted of works depicting both surrealist, colorful landscapes and distorted animal images.
Altura Los Angeles
Recently, the gallery has featured the portraiture of photographer Amanda Lopez (“Guadalupe — Reclaiming a Connection to the Divine”) as well as framed low-rider paint job patterns in “Meet Me at the Boulevard.” In addition to its exhibitions, Altura also hosts various events to pair with the works on display as a means to foster community. For “Family Party,” a show curated by artist Anita Herrera, they threw a party meant to transport attendees to “a classic ’90s L.A. family backyard boogie.” The night was filled with DJs spinning cumbias and corridos, jumping lowriders and a packed dance floor.
Museum of Latin American Art
Past exhibitions include Brazilian artist Andrey Guaiana Zignnatto’s “Vermelho Como A Brasa,” a show in which he portrayed his Indigeneity through a wooden structure resembling a house, and “Cross-Border Women,” which featured the large-scale portraiture of Mexican artist Alejandra Phelts depicting the everyday life of women in Tijuana.
LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes
LA Plaza also boasts a small gallery space that spotlights various L.A.-based artists. Past shows include “Jaime Muñoz: Truth Is a Moving Target” and “Louis Verdad: TONÁNTZIN.”
Luis De Jesus Los Angeles
Bermudez Projects
The lofted space features high ceilings and an office space on the second floor. The art is displayed all throughout the bottom floor. The gallery spotlights artists who have just passed through the threshold of emerging artist and are entering their mid-career. With it’s garage style doors, it carries the feeling of openness.
The car-focused work of Jay Bell hung on each of the walls. Bell focuses on small to medium sized portraiture of all different kinds of cars around Los Angeles. Sometimes dreamy, other times realistic, the depictions of cars filled the Bermudez Projects.
Eastern Projects
The gallery has since held the work of photographer Estevan Oriol, painter Frank Romero and graffiti artist Chaz Boroquez. This past year, they paid homage to the 50th anniversary of Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s historic “Los Four” exhibit — the first major art show centered around Chicano artists (Romero, Carlos Almaraz, Gilbert “Magú” Luján and Roberto “Beto” de la Rocha). Similarly, they also presented street photographer Merrick Morton’s solo exhibit “Un-Rehearsed.” The show brought a retrospective light to Morton’s career — from being known as “the guy” taking pictures of L.A. gang life to photographing movie sets like “La Bamba” and “Blood In Blood Out.”
The space will often host walk-throughs and Q&As with the artist, as well as short film screenings.
Avenue 50 Studio
Avenue 50 Studio also hosts monthly poetry readings and events with its featured artists. The organization’s mission is to help foster intercultural dialogue through art and it regularly looks for volunteers to assist with its programming. Keep an eye out for a new location in 2025.
The Latinx experience chronicled
Get the Latinx Files newsletter for stories that capture the multitudes within our communities.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Social and Public Art Resource Center (SPARC)
The nonprofit runs two galleries — one inside its Venice Boulevard office, the Duron Gallery, and the other in Santa Monica’s Bergamot Station Arts Center. Previously, the Duron Gallery showed “Exploring Metaphors: The Creative Process of the Great Wall of Los Angeles,” which consisted of original sketches and planning materials; Bergamot Station highlighted “The 1960s: A Generation on Fire,” a new portion of the mural that depicts Martin Luther King Jr., Nina Simone and the activists who opposed the Vietnam War.