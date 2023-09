The best places to hear Latinx poets in Los Angeles

Boyle Heights has some of the worst air quality in L.A. and shop owner Andi Xoch is on a mission to educate her community about the power houseplants have to purify spaces and combat environmental racism. Forever grateful to Blacks With Plants for the inspiration, Xoch curates a collection of plantitas, macrame hangers, pots, glass propagating tubes and small batch clothing and jewelry. The plant haven is home to Palabras, a quarterly gathering of BIPOC-centered literary folks facilitated by Jen Cheng with readings by writers like Jeremy Ra, Lynne Thompson and Olga Garcia Echeverria. “We sit in a non-hierarchical circle without a stage,” said Cheng. “Talk-story and witnessing are ways we can build better understanding of our humanity.”