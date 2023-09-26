The best places to hear Latinx poets in Los Angeles

After losing their jobs during the pandemic, Lindsay Sezati and Ruben Cardenas opened this Uptown Whittier shop that carries plants, vinyl, used clothing and ethically sourced sage for all your limpia needs. The Post Up goes down every third Friday of the month and features newbie and veteran storytellers. Hosted by poet Brenda Vaca and Ruben Cardenas, the vibe here is boho, so browse the eclectic array of goodies before plopping down in a comfy vintage sofa chair and being treated to a feast of words.