De Los

30 years after her death, Selena’s legacy is stronger than ever.

Illustration of Selena Quintanilla looking dreamy.
(Illustration by Natalia Agatte)

On March 31, 1995, Selena Quintanilla-Pérez was gunned down inside a motel room at a Days Inn in Corpus Christi, Texas, by Yolanda Saldivar, a former trusted employee accused of embezzlement.

In the 30 years since her tragic death, the Tejano queen’s star has never shone brighter. Selena has all but become a saint for millions of Latinos, a totem for modern American Latinidad. Her music — a mixture of genres that ranged from Tejano, música Mexicana, pop and dance — inspired a new generation of artists to embrace biculturalism

“She broke barriers,” pop singer Becky G told De Los. “She took our music to places we never thought in our wildest dreams it would reach. She showed younger generations, including myself, that we could be onstage one day too.”

In celebration of the Tejano queen, the De Los team looks back at Selena’s ongoing impact and legacy.

Illustration of Chris Pérez, a guitar and the city with palm trees

Chris Pérez lost Selena 30 years ago. The Grammy winner looks back and ponders Yolanda Saldivar’s fate

Oxygen’s soon-to-be released “Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them” capitalizes off Selena’s murder and speaks to Hollywood’s lack of investment in Latinx stories.

Selena and members of "Selena y Los Dinos" documentary

In ‘Selena y Los Dinos,’ we see the Tejano queen through the eyes of her sister

Another Selena Quintanilla film seemed excessive — until Suzette, drummer of Los Dinos and sister of the slain star, entered the chat.

Illustration of Selena Quintanilla looking dreamy.

Remember This Banger: On the 30th anniversary of Selena’s death, a look back at ‘Dreaming of You’

Thirty years after the singer’s death, we look back on the song that encapsulated what could’ve been.

Collage of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez and Karol G, Becky G, Estevie, Gale, Angelina Victoria, and Vanita Leo

Selena’s legacy lives on in these young Latina musicians

Illustration of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez and handcuffs
Voices

Contributor: What Selena’s murder says about our fascination with death

Thirty years after the pop legend’s death, why do Latinos continue to crave this story?

Collage of Greg Nava, Jennifer Lopez and Constance Marie

Gregory Nava on how his 1997 film ‘Selena’ has stood the test of time

Director Gregory Nava talks about his iconic biopic, which the late singer’s husband, Chris Perez, considers the Selena ‘bible.’

