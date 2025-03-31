30 years after her death, Selena’s legacy is stronger than ever.

- Share via
On March 31, 1995, Selena Quintanilla-Pérez was gunned down inside a motel room at a Days Inn in Corpus Christi, Texas, by Yolanda Saldivar, a former trusted employee accused of embezzlement.
In the 30 years since her tragic death, the Tejano queen’s star has never shone brighter. Selena has all but become a saint for millions of Latinos, a totem for modern American Latinidad. Her music — a mixture of genres that ranged from Tejano, música Mexicana, pop and dance — inspired a new generation of artists to embrace biculturalism
“She broke barriers,” pop singer Becky G told De Los. “She took our music to places we never thought in our wildest dreams it would reach. She showed younger generations, including myself, that we could be onstage one day too.”
In celebration of the Tejano queen, the De Los team looks back at Selena’s ongoing impact and legacy.
Chris Pérez lost Selena 30 years ago. The Grammy winner looks back and ponders Yolanda Saldivar’s fate
Oxygen’s soon-to-be released “Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them” capitalizes off Selena’s murder and speaks to Hollywood’s lack of investment in Latinx stories.
Another Selena Quintanilla film seemed excessive — until Suzette, drummer of Los Dinos and sister of the slain star, entered the chat.
Thirty years after the singer’s death, we look back on the song that encapsulated what could’ve been.
Thirty years after the pop legend’s death, why do Latinos continue to crave this story?
Director Gregory Nava talks about his iconic biopic, which the late singer’s husband, Chris Perez, considers the Selena ‘bible.’
