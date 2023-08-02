Is Chucky Lozano in the cards for LAFC?

After a two-week break, LAFC will return to the pitch Wednesday night against los Bravos de Juárez at BMO Stadium in the round of 32 of the Leagues Cup.

As the MLS champions, LAFC was able to avoid the first round of Leagues Cup games and earned an automatic spot in the final 32, along with Pachuca, who accumulated the most points in the last two Liga MX seasons.

“I’ve seen some good games, and others that haven’t been as good,” said manager Steve Cherundolo, referring to the first round of Leagues Cup matches. “But I think it is similar to other tournaments and their first round games.”

The LAFC manager also praised Juárez’s football IQ and credited its coaching staff for having the team prepared for the Leagues Cup.

“If you give them time and space, they are going to hurt us,” Cherundolo said.

“There are no favorites, since these are two competitive leagues and everything is very balanced,” said LAFC striker Carlos Vela after Tuesday’s practice. “Advancing or being eliminated will depend on concentration and who does best with their tactics. It is not who has the best roster.”

It is impossible to talk about the Leagues Cup or the MLS without mentioning Lionel Messi and his presence at Inter Miami. LAFC would not face off with Messi and Inter Miami until the finals.

Carlos Vela opina sobre el juego de Messi en la #LeaguesCup pic.twitter.com/pQnHolXzRB — Eduard Cauich (@ecauich) August 1, 2023

“He has been great because of all the attention and the excitement he has brought to the team,” said Cherundolo. “I am very happy for Miami, the league and especially all the fans.”

During the MLS regular season, LAFC and Inter Miami will compete against each other Sept. 3 at BMO Field.

Vela hasn’t been surprised at the brilliance Messi has displayed since arriving in Miami. He has had three goals and has helped the team stay undefeated in his two matches.

“He is the best in the world, and he would be making a difference in any league he would be playing in,” Vela said. “Obviously to win titles and to aspire to bigger things, you have to have a good team around him, and Miami seems to be doing a good job in creating a good team.”

The topic of an addition to the LAFC roster has also lit up the rumor mill as Mexican star Hirving “Chucky” Lozano has been mentioned as a possible signing, moving over from Napoli in Italy’s Serie A.

Carlos Vela recomienda a Chucky Lozano que tome la mejor decisión para él, su carrera y su familia. #LAFC pic.twitter.com/L5TRAdlbIh — Eduard Cauich (@ecauich) August 1, 2023

Not surprisingly, LAFC management has been silent about the reports coming out of Mexico and Italy about the possibility of uniting Lozano with his compatriot Vela.

“There is nothing to say,” said John Thorrington, co-president and general manager of LAFC. “We can still add free agents and we are working on some things, but right now we are close to set with our roster.”

Vela hadn’t been following the rumors on Lozano’s arrival but offered his assessment on what his signing could mean to the team.

“If he comes here, he will be welcomed since it is always good to have great players,” he said. “It is good to have players, you know, who is a good person and who is still a player that is performing very well in Europe.”

