Comic: Domingo reset

Something as simple as a cleaning routine can reconnect you with your culture in such a subtle way.

I swore I would hate cleaning forever — but here we are. I always thought everyone cleaned with blaring Latin music, but now that I know it’s not a universal American experience, I find it to be so tender and sweet.

Growing up is being able to reclaim your childhood and culture, and this is just one way I’m able to. Plus, upbeat music makes cleaning feel rewarding instead of like just another chore. Thank you, Juan Luis Guerra, for getting me through many deep cleans.

