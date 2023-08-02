Advertisement
De Los

Comic: Domingo reset

hands hitting a pot with word bubbles "bang"
(Fabiola Lara / For De Los )
By Fabiola Lara
Something as simple as a cleaning routine can reconnect you with your culture in such a subtle way.

I swore I would hate cleaning forever — but here we are. I always thought everyone cleaned with blaring Latin music, but now that I know it’s not a universal American experience, I find it to be so tender and sweet.

Growing up is being able to reclaim your childhood and culture, and this is just one way I’m able to. Plus, upbeat music makes cleaning feel rewarding instead of like just another chore. Thank you, Juan Luis Guerra, for getting me through many deep cleans.

Growing up, the last thing I wanted to wake up to was...
Loud Latin music and pots and pans bangin' around
Because that meant it was a dreaded deep-cleaning day.
It was the worst because who wants to clean on the weekend?
Now I'm in my 30s and few things are more satisfying than
A full-on "domingo reset"
I get to blast my favorite cleaning playlist filled with childhood classics
To make cleaning feel less of a chore and more of a vibe!
Using my trusty cleaning supplies that fill the air with "clean" fumes
I end up with a clean house and a newfound appreciation for cleaning day.

Fabiola Lara is a first-generation Chilean American illustrator, podcaster and YouTuber based in Philadelphia.

De Los

