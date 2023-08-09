Advocacy groups rally to support Latino artists amidst strikes

Latino advocacy groups are urging the public to support the work of Latino artists at a time when writers and actors are not allowed to promote their work until after the Hollywood labor dispute is resolved.

The Latino Film Institute, Voto Latino, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute and the National Assn. of Latino Independent Producers are among the 27 organizations that signed an open letter inviting everyone to “amplify the work that countless Latino artists have worked so hard to create.”

The groups are also using the hashtag #SupportLatinoCreatives through social media platforms.

Members of the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists picket in front of Paramount Studios. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

“For the sake of current and future generations of Latinos, we will not delay our progress any longer,” the letter reads. “It’s important that we show up for them at a time when they are not able to promote their projects.

“We were particularly optimistic about this summer. We were approaching a critical turning point for Latino representation as we saw the return of some of our favorite shows and characters, the launch of exciting new series, and prepared for a groundbreaking moment on the big screen — the first superhero movie directed, written, and starring Latinos. We were hopeful that our long overdue cultural moment had finally arrived,” the letter says.

“Blue Beetle” — lauded as DC Studios’ first live-action Latino superhero film — is set to release Aug. 18.

The film was directed by Angel Manuel Soto, who in a Q&A this spring told reporters that “Blue Beetle” is “unapologetically Latino,” according to IGN. It stars Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes, a college grad who returns to his hometown and unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology.

Maridueña, in an Instagram post mid-July, voiced his support for the strike and urged fans to watch the movie.

“The people who are asking for the right to live and work and thrive in the business should be allowed to and should be able to, and because of that reason, I won’t be able to promote the movie throughout the duration of this press junket,” Maridueña said.

“We had so much great stuff aligned and I really wish that we could get it to you guys, but we need to stand on the right side of history,” Maridueña said.

“This is a fantastic movie, and it needs to be seen on the biggest screen,” he said.

In the letter, the groups note their support for the actors and writers “as they fight for better treatment and fair compensation.”

“And since we represent a rapidly growing demographic with tremendous influence over the global cultural landscape, we also remain dedicated to recognizing and celebrating their artistic excellence and its invaluable role in reflecting our community and culture on screen,” according to the letter.