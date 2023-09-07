Comic: Stories from my aunt’s childhood immigration from Tijuana to Corona

This comic came about from a series of phone and in person conversations between my Tía Alicia and me about her childhood in Tijuana and her experience immigrating to the U.S. I come from a huge family; my grandparents had 15 kids. As you can imagine, the stories are endless.

I learned how my grandparents met as teens in Guadalajara, my Tía Irene’s May Queen campaign for her church, my city girl grandma’s love for horses and the country — making cuts was hard. In the end, what I was most interested in was how kids experience immigration. Thank you to my Tía Alicia for sharing these stories with me and making me laugh so much.

Casey Beifuss is an illustrator and designer based in Southern California.