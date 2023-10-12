Advertisement
Comic: ‘I am two languages!’ How immigrants hold dear their bilingual experience

Illustration of a cup of coffee with "Venezuela" written on the mug
(Roxsy Lin / For De Los )
By Roxsy Lin
Immigrants often navigate the intricate terrain of cultural identity and belonging through language. This comic is a celebration of the duality that defines my life and the lives of those who balance between two languages, each playing a vital role in the mosaic of our lives.

Spanish roots deep in my heart. It's the voice of my mom telling me cuentos before bed.
It's the name of the food I hold dear
The language of all the bendiciones my abuela used to bless me with
And the lyrics of Carlos Vives' songs that I love singing out loud
But in 2015 when I cam to the U.S., English became a dual beat of my new life
Chatting in Spanish with my husband because it's natural but texting him in English
Or experiencing how my brain switches to English when my friends show up, but going back to Spanish.
English has become the voice of many new things that I love. Like verses in songs.
English is also my own voice, like right now writing this comic. Mi vida is woven in English and Español
I am a heart that beats in dos idomas. Growing new roots and nurturing old ones. Me encanta!

Roxsy Lin is an author and illustrator originally from Venezuela. Her work focuses on diversity, mental health and cultural identity. She enjoys creating pieces that reflect the rich tapestry of culture and experiences of the BIPOC community.

