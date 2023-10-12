Comic: ‘I am two languages!’ How immigrants hold dear their bilingual experience

Immigrants often navigate the intricate terrain of cultural identity and belonging through language. This comic is a celebration of the duality that defines my life and the lives of those who balance between two languages, each playing a vital role in the mosaic of our lives.

Roxsy Lin is an author and illustrator originally from Venezuela. Her work focuses on diversity, mental health and cultural identity. She enjoys creating pieces that reflect the rich tapestry of culture and experiences of the BIPOC community.