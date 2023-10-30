Photos: The dead were celebrated at the 24th annual Día y Noche De Los Muertos

Altars, traditional dances and musical performances filled Hollywood Forever Cemetery for the 24th annual Día y Noche De Los Muertos.

The event was colored with performances and parades that entertained guests who came to honor the dead.

Attendees were able to walk through the cemetery and view different altars that honored family, homies and culture. De Los contributors James Carbone and Sarahi Apaez captured scenes under the sun and beneath the moonlight.

Hector Beltran of La Puente, right, dressed in a zoot suit, takes a picture with the “Homies” altar. (James Carbone / For De Los)

A traditional Oaxacan altar during the 24th annual Día De Los Muertos celebration at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. (James Carbone / For De Los)

DannyLux performs at the Día De Los Muertos celebration event at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. (James Carbone / For De Los)

Families visit the Los Angeles Times De Los booth. (James Carbone / For De Los)

1 2 3 4 1. Grupo Folklorico performs during the annual Dia De Los Muertos celebration. (James Carbone / For De Los) 2. A traditional Oaxaca procession. (James Carbone / For De Los) 3. A woman dressed as a Catrina bride. (James Carbone / For De Los) 4. Attendees in Mascaras De Mexico. (James Carbone / For De Los)

The exhibition of masks on display inside the mausoleum at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. (Sarahi Apaez / For De Los)

An altar titled “Family Jewels” on display at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. (Sarahi Apaez / For De Los)

1 2 3 1. Camila Fernandez performs “Mariachi De Mi Tierra” onstage at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. (Sarahi Apaez / For De Los) 2. Bratty, Mexican singer-songwriter Jennifer Abigail Juarez Vazquez from Culiacan, Sinaloa, performs onstage during the Noche De Los Muertos event. (Sarahi Apaez / For De Los) 3. Performances take place throughout the Hollywood Forever Cemetery during the Noche De Los Muertos event. (Sarahi Apaez / For De Los)

Jacqueline Del Valle poses in her family’s altar. (Sarahi Apaez / For De Los)