Photos: The dead were celebrated at the 24th annual Día y Noche De Los Muertos

Maria Florez all dressed up
Maria Florez all dressed up during the Noche De Los Muertos event at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Saturday, October 28, 2023.
(Sarahi Apaez/For De Los)
Altars, traditional dances and musical performances filled Hollywood Forever Cemetery for the 24th annual Día y Noche De Los Muertos.

The event was colored with performances and parades that entertained guests who came to honor the dead.

Attendees were able to walk through the cemetery and view different altars that honored family, homies and culture. De Los contributors James Carbone and Sarahi Apaez captured scenes under the sun and beneath the moonlight.

A man with a skeleton mask poses for a photo
Hector Beltran of La Puente, right, dressed in a zoot suit, takes a picture with the “Homies” altar.
(James Carbone / For De Los)
A woman kneels at an altar
A traditional Oaxacan altar during the 24th annual Día De Los Muertos celebration at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.
(James Carbone / For De Los)
A man sings into a microphone while holding flowers
DannyLux performs at the Día De Los Muertos celebration event at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.
(James Carbone / For De Los)
A family visiting an altar
Families visit the Los Angeles Times De Los booth.
(James Carbone / For De Los)

Performers dance on a stage

A traditional Oaxaca procession.

A woman dressed as a Catrina bride.

Attendees in Mascaras De Mexico.

People inside the mausoleum at Hollywood Forever Cemetery
The exhibition of masks on display inside the mausoleum at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.
(Sarahi Apaez / For De Los)
An altar on display
An altar titled “Family Jewels” on display at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.
(Sarahi Apaez / For De Los)

A woman sings onstage

A performer sings onstage

A woman plays guitar and sings

A woman poses for a photo
Jacqueline Del Valle poses in her family’s altar.
(Sarahi Apaez / For De Los)

Two people pose on a bench.

A woman poses for a photo

Four men pose for a photo in their costumes

