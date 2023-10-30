Photos: The dead were celebrated at the 24th annual Día y Noche De Los Muertos

Altars, traditional dances and musical performances filled Hollywood Forever Cemetery for the 24th annual Día y Noche De Los Muertos.
The event was colored with performances and parades that entertained guests who came to honor the dead.
Attendees were able to walk through the cemetery and view different altars that honored family, homies and culture. De Los contributors James Carbone and Sarahi Apaez captured scenes under the sun and beneath the moonlight.
1. Grupo Folklorico performs during the annual Dia De Los Muertos celebration. (James Carbone / For De Los) 2. A traditional Oaxaca procession. (James Carbone / For De Los) 3. A woman dressed as a Catrina bride. (James Carbone / For De Los) 4. Attendees in Mascaras De Mexico. (James Carbone / For De Los)
1. Camila Fernandez performs “Mariachi De Mi Tierra” onstage at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. (Sarahi Apaez / For De Los) 2. Bratty, Mexican singer-songwriter Jennifer Abigail Juarez Vazquez from Culiacan, Sinaloa, performs onstage during the Noche De Los Muertos event. (Sarahi Apaez / For De Los) 3. Performances take place throughout the Hollywood Forever Cemetery during the Noche De Los Muertos event. (Sarahi Apaez / For De Los)
1. Oscar Cux and Laura Cux pose on a bench. (Sarahi Apaez/For De Los) 2. Maria Florez dressed up during the Noche De Los Muertos event at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. (Sarahi Apaez / For De Los) 3. Josh Mcintyre, Kevin Calhoun, Fidel Gonzalez and Arturo Arteaga pose in their costumes. (Sarahi Apaez / For De Los)