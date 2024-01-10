Jennifer Lopez releases ‘Can’t Get Enough’ video poking fun at past marriages

Jennifer Lopez on Wednesday released her new single, “Can’t Get Enough,” and its accompanying lush video that takes a humorous look at her past marriages.

Directed by Dave Meyers, the video begins with images of lavish dining ware and a sparkling wedding cake. Lopez recites her vows and then heads to the reception dance floor with three different grooms. “Don’t catch it; it’s cursed,” a wedding guest says as Lopez tosses her bridal bouquet.

The video takes an abrupt turn, ending with a contemplative Lopez sitting down as we hear male voiceovers saying: “She doesn’t listen,” “She thinks I’m her employee,” and “All she cares about is work.”

“Can’t Get Enough” is Lopez’s first single from her upcoming album “This Is Me … Now,” which will be released Feb. 16.

It comes more than two decades after her 2002 album, “This Is Me ... Then,” which Lopez released during her first engagement to Ben Affleck, her current husband, and about 10 years after her last album, “A.K.A.,” which came out in 2014.

An accompanying “musical experience” special, “This Is Me…Now: A Love Story,” will also be released Feb. 16 on Prime Video.

With this album, Lopez, who has been married four times, said she’s excited for fans to “understand the feeling that this was a 20-year journey from ‘This Is Me ... Then’ to ‘This Is Me ... Now.’”

“It’s the end of an era, but the beginning of a new one,” she said.

Added Lopez: “True love actually exists. It really does. Some things are forever.”