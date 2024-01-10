Advertisement
Jennifer Lopez releases ‘Can’t Get Enough’ video poking fun at past marriages

Jennifer Lopez
With her new album, Jennifer Lopez, shown in 2016, said she’s excited for fans to “understand the feeling that this was a 20-year journey.”
(Denise Truscello / WireImage)
By Alejandra MolinaStaff Writer 
Jennifer Lopez on Wednesday released her new single, “Can’t Get Enough,” and its accompanying lush video that takes a humorous look at her past marriages.

Directed by Dave Meyers, the video begins with images of lavish dining ware and a sparkling wedding cake. Lopez recites her vows and then heads to the reception dance floor with three different grooms. “Don’t catch it; it’s cursed,” a wedding guest says as Lopez tosses her bridal bouquet.

The video takes an abrupt turn, ending with a contemplative Lopez sitting down as we hear male voiceovers saying: “She doesn’t listen,” “She thinks I’m her employee,” and “All she cares about is work.”

“Can’t Get Enough” is Lopez’s first single from her upcoming album “This Is Me … Now,” which will be released Feb. 16.

It comes more than two decades after her 2002 album, “This Is Me ... Then,” which Lopez released during her first engagement to Ben Affleck, her current husband, and about 10 years after her last album, “A.K.A.,” which came out in 2014.

An accompanying “musical experience” special, “This Is Me…Now: A Love Story,” will also be released Feb. 16 on Prime Video.

With this album, Lopez, who has been married four times, said she’s excited for fans to “understand the feeling that this was a 20-year journey from ‘This Is Me ... Then’ to ‘This Is Me ... Now.’”

“It’s the end of an era, but the beginning of a new one,” she said.

Added Lopez: “True love actually exists. It really does. Some things are forever.”

Alejandra Molina

Alejandra Molina is a reporter with the Latino Initiatives team at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2023, she was a national reporter for the independent and nonprofit Religion News Service as part of a global religion journalism initiative with the Associated Press and the Conversation. There, she covered Latinos and spirituality. She has worked for newsrooms under the Southern California News Group, covering city, immigration and breaking news beats. She grew up in the L.A. region, including El Monte and Pomona. A graduate of the University of La Verne, she mentors youth journalists at Boyle Heights Beat.

