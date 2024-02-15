Jennifer Lopez unveils This Is Me ... Now tour: Here’s when Jenny stops by our block

Jennifer Lopez, shown performing at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles in 2022, will bring her newly announced This Is Me ... Now tour to Southern California in July.

Jennifer Lopez is going all out with her “This Is Me...Now” rollout, unveiling a North America tour just hours before dropping her first album in a decade.

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer will kick off her tour June 26 at the Kia Center in Orlando, Fla., before making her way across the country, including multiple stops in Southern California. Lopez confirmed her tour plans with a “Today” show appearance Thursday morning.

“Of course, gonna do a bunch of new stuff, which I’m excited about,” she said. “I’ve already seen the stage. It’s going to be epic.”

Advertisement

The This Is Me ... Now tour will mark Lopez’s third headlining tour. She will begin serenading her SoCal fans on July 11 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood. On July 13, the “Hustlers” singer-actor is set to take over Honda Center in Anaheim. Later in July, she’ll bring her music to San Francisco and Sacramento, then return to Southern California on July 19 for a show at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs.

The Bronx-born Grammy nominee will play her hometown show on Aug. 16 at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Currently, her tour is set to conclude Aug. 31 at Houston’s Toyota Center.

Presale registration for advance tickets began Thursday. More information about the shows, including additional dates, can be found on the singer’s website.

Lopez, 54, has touted “This Is Me ... Now” as a follow-up to her 2002 release, “This Is Me ... Then.” Like her junior album, “This Is Me ... Now” taps into Lopez‘s high-profile romance with director-actor Ben Affleck. The “Gigli” co-stars dated in the early 2000s and planned to marry but called off their engagement. In 2021, the couple rekindled their romance and secretly wed in Las Vegas a year later. Since then, they have appeared together at red carpets and Hollywood events, and most recently collaborated on an ad for Super Bowl LVIII.

Lopez, who has been married four times, is well aware that she is a serial romantic, and she taps into her history for the musical film “This Is Me ... Now: A Love Story.” The 65-minute spectacular is a visual companion to her forthcoming drop. Written by Lopez and Matt Walton, “This Is Me ... Now: A Love Story” is a star-studded, abstract take on Lopez’s romantic journey. It is also just one part of her self-financed multimillion-dollar roll-out.

Lopez’s “This Is Me ... Now” lineup now touts an album with a 13-song track list (“Dear Ben Pt. II,” “Mad in Love”), a musical film, a documentary about making said movie, and now a nationwide tour. Lopez is getting loud for her love — and she doesn’t mind what critics will have to say.

“I think when you put out any project, you get to a point in your life where you’re not doing it for every single person in the world to have the most beautiful opinion of it,” she said in a recent interview with Variety. “I do think this is a beautiful project. The message is strong and the message is true. I think it’s a true piece of art, and I’m very proud of it.”