Daddy Yankee files lawsuit against ex-wife for $250 million in business damages

Daddy Yankee is trying to take his ex-wife Mireddys González to court again, but this time for business reasons.

According to court documents reviewed by The Times, the reggaetonero — whose legal name is Ramón L. Ayala Rodríguez — filed a lawsuit earlier this week in a Puerto Rican court alleging breaches of fiduciary duties and of contract, as well as damages against González and her sister, Ayeicha González Castellanos.

The lawsuit claims that the sisters obtained $100 million from the corporate bank accounts of two of Yankee’s businesses, Los Cangris Inc. and El Cartel Records, in what is perceived as an attempt to liquidate assets before being forced to hand them over by a court order.

It also alleged that the pair hid information and destroyed important emails in December that pertained to the two companies’ business activities, right before they were removed from their association with said companies.

Advertisement

“Mireddys and Ayeicha Gonzalez Castellanos proceeded to concentrate in themselves a greater power than authorized and, together, made negligent and selfish decisions that were detrimental to both the companies and [Yankee] in his personal capacity and as an artist,” the lawsuit claims. “[T]hey did not give an accurate account of their actions, disregarded formalities and requirements of corporate legislation, made financially irresponsible decisions, negligently managed accounting and wrongfully alienated Mr. Ayala Rodriguez from decision-making.”

Additionally, Yankee’s lawyers allege that González gave unauthorized power of attorney to Puerto Rican music producer Rafael “Raphy” Pina to oversee the sale of Yankee’s music catalog. They also claimed that the sisters gave Pina and his Mr. Soldout company the authority to pay themselves $27 million for the cost of Yankee’s La Última Vuelta concert tour, with Pina receiving a 30% cut of the income (despite his being incarcerated at the time).

“This lack of diligence and administrative imprudence on the part of [the sisters] cost [Yankee] millions of dollars,” the court documents says.

Per the lawsuit, Yankee’s team is requesting at least $250 million in compensation.

The “Gasolina” rapper, who retired from performing in 2023 to rededicate his life to his Christian faith, announced his split from González in a December Instagram story.

Music Perreando to rezando: Daddy Yankee announces devotion to faith after final concert After wrapping up the final concert of his farewell tour, Daddy Yankee announced to the crowd at the Puerto Rico show that he will be dedicating his life to Christianity.

“After more than two decades of marriage and after many months of trying to save my marriage, which my wife and I share, today my lawyers responded to the divorce petition received from Mireddys,” Yankee wrote in Spanish. He added that he respects González’s decision and that their family remains their priority. The rapper has three grown children, two of whom he shares with González.

“This is not an easy time, but I understand that it is part of my life process,” he added, noting that it was time to “accept and continue.”

Advertisement

Yankee said his Instagram post would be the only statement he would make about his divorce.

“My client holds deep respect for Mireddys González and is therefore prioritizing the preservation and protection of their privacy regarding their marriage and the personal matters that only they fully understand,” his attorney told Rolling Stone in December. “For a long time, my client made unsuccessful efforts to reconcile their differences.”

Reporting fellow Malia Mendez contributed to this report.