Adrian Quesada, Ozomatli and more. Grand Performances announces 2025 free concert series lineup

Grand Performances, one of Southern California’s longest-running outdoor concert series, has announced the musical lineup for its 39th season.

The free concert series kicks off at its summer-long venue — the California Plaza in downtown L.A. — with a performance by L.A. band Ozomatli on June 14.

“We’re going to be celebrating 30 years of Ozomatli and this was the stage that catapulted them,” Grand Performances President and CEO Rafael González told The Times.

“We’ve played stages all over the world, but GP always feels like coming home,” said Ozomatli in a statement. “Thirty years later, L.A. still dances with us — and we’re bringing everyone with us to celebrate.”

L.A. band Ozomatli will kick off the Grand Performances concert series on June 14. (Lisa Johnson)

That show is followed up by a tribute to John Coltrane’s seminal album “A Love Supreme,” which is celebrating 60 years since its release, on June 21.

Neo soul singer Baby Rose will join singer-songwriter Angélica Garcia on July 26 as part of “KCRW Summer Nights.”

“[Garcia’s 2024 album] ‘Gemelo’ is a fascinating mix of the mystical and the feminine, of self-love and grief, that glides effortlessly from synth-pop to cumbia to trip-hop,” The Times wrote in a review of Garcia’s most recent project. “Songs like ‘Color de Dolor’ or ‘Juanita’ slink and shimmy infectiously, even as they channel generational trauma or commune with the dead.”

On Aug. 2, Grammy winner Adrian Quesada will play a show in promotion of his forthcoming album “Boleros Psicodélicos II,” the follow-up to his 2022 Latin psychedelic release “Boleros Psicodélicos.” Quesada was also nominated for original song at this year’s 97th annual Academy Awards alongside Abraham Alexander for writing the track “Like A Bird,” as featured in the Colman Domingo-led film “Sing Sing.” (Disclosure notice: De Los is co-presenting Quesada’s Grand Performances set.)

The annual series comes at a moment when many arts organization are facing budget cuts and being defunded, as was recently seen with NPR and PBS.

“In many instances, the arts is one of the first areas that is cut, and many of my peer organizations across L.A. County are definitely feeling the impact,” González said. “We’re so fortunate because there are so many artists out there that recognize that they need to contribute. Not only do they love playing at Grand performances and being free to experiment and to take risk, but they’re also very aware that this is a free service for the community.”

The series closes out with a show by Dominican merengue group Oro Sólido on Aug. 23. The music collective is best known for its classic house party track “El Beeper,” which has collected hundreds of millions of streams across all music platforms.

“We’re bringing merengue to Grand Performances,” González said. “When we have the neighborhoods around the downtown area, you have the mom and pops coming out here.”

That community experience is what González believes makes the work of Grand Performances stand out.

“It’s these folks who are coming to celebrate, to hear the music of their lives, to dance, to be with each other,” he said. “You see folks that you don’t necessarily expect to see on Grand Avenue, come to Grand Avenue and make it home.”

Since 1987, Grand Performances has hosted free outdoor performances. The organization’s focus is on giving a platform to both global and local acts. Previously, acts such as Stevie Wonder, Aloe Blacc and Ana Tijoux have participated in its programming. You can find the full lineup here.