Galleri: The Multi-Cancer Early Detection Blood Test, Explained

Galleri is a cutting-edge multicancer early detection blood test that screens for more than 50 types of cancer—many of which don’t have standard screening options. Developed by GRAIL, this test detects cancer signals long before symptoms appear, offering a promising new tool in the fight against late-stage diagnoses .

Introduction to Cancer Screening

Cancer screening is a crucial aspect of preventive care, enabling the early detection and treatment of various types of cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, routine cancer screening tests can help identify cancer cells before symptoms appear, increasing the chances of successful treatment.

The most common screening tests include mammograms for breast cancer, Pap tests for cervical cancer, and colonoscopies for colorectal cancer. Additionally, blood tests like the Galleri test are being developed for multi-cancer early detection (MCED), aiming to detect cancer signals in cell-free DNA. Early detection is key to treating cancer effectively, and screening tests play a vital role in this process.

How Multi Cancer Early Detection Works

Galleri uses a method called liquid biopsy, analyzing plasma cell-free DNA (cfDNA)—tiny fragments shed into the bloodstream by cells, including cancerous ones. What makes it different is the way it examines methylation patterns on that DNA. These patterns act like a fingerprint, showing how the DNA is functioning—and whether it came from cancer cells.

Detecting cancer through these methylation patterns has significant prognostic significance, providing important insights into the prognosis of various cancers and supporting early detection and treatment strategies.

With the help of machine learning, the test can detect whether cancer is likely present and also identify the tissue of origin, guiding doctors on where to look next.

What Cancers It Screens For

Galleri can detect signals from multiple cancers such as pancreatic, liver, ovarian, head and neck, and many others that often go undiagnosed until advanced stages [2]. The test aims to reduce the occurrence of stage IV cancers through earlier detection.

However, the test is not perfect. It has high specificity (~99.5%)—meaning few false positives—but sensitivity (its ability to catch cancer) varies. It identifies only about 17% of stage I cancers but over 90% of cancers in later stages [3]. It’s best viewed as a supplement—not a replacement—for standard screenings [2].

Who Should Consider It

Galleri is intended for adults over 50 or those at elevated risk for cancer who have no current symptoms. The NHS-Galleri trial is recruiting asymptomatic patients to assess the test’s effectiveness. It’s meant for routine early detection, not for investigating existing health issues [4] . The test must be ordered by a healthcare provider, and current recommendations suggest once-yearly testing [3].

Understanding Test Results

When undergoing cancer screening, it’s essential to understand the test results. A positive result may indicate the presence of cancer cells, but it’s not always a definitive cancer diagnosis.

Further testing, such as a biopsy or imaging tests, may be necessary to confirm the diagnosis. On the other hand, a negative result does not guarantee that cancer is not present, as some cancers may not be detectable through screening tests.

The Galleri test, for example, has a high positive predictive value, but it’s not perfect, and false positives or false negatives can occur. It’s crucial to discuss test results with a healthcare provider to determine the next steps and understand the implications of the results. [1]

The Role of Healthcare Providers

Healthcare providers play a vital role in cancer screening and diagnosis. They can help determine the best screening tests for an individual based on their medical history, family history, and other risk factors. When a cancer signal is detected, healthcare providers can guide patients through the diagnostic process and develop a treatment plan.

It’s essential to work with a healthcare provider to understand the risks and benefits of cancer screening tests, including the Galleri test, and to make informed decisions about care. Additionally, healthcare providers can help patients navigate the complexities of cancer diagnosis and treatment, ensuring that they receive the best possible care.

Cost and Coverage

The list price is $949, and as of now, insurance typically doesn’t cover it . GRAIL, the healthcare company behind Galleri, is working on getting more data for insurance coverage. Because it is offered under a CLIA-certified lab framework, not full FDA approval, insurance companies are holding off until more data becomes available.

Some employers and wellness programs are piloting coverage options, so it’s worth checking with your provider or insurer.

If a cancer signal is detected, follow-up testing like imaging or biopsies may be required—and those steps may or may not be covered by insurance, depending on your plan [2].

Why It’s Exciting

One test, many answers: Detects 50+ cancers through one blood draw Convenience: No prep, no sedation, no scopes Tackles hard-to-detect cancers: Like pancreatic and ovarian [2] High specificity: Very low rate of false positives (~0.5%) [3] Signal origin prediction: Helps doctors quickly identify where to investigate

Important Caveats

Galleri is not without its limitations:

Doesn’t replace standard screening. You still need mammograms, colonoscopies, etc. [2]

You still need mammograms, colonoscopies, etc. Not 100% accurate. It may miss early-stage cancers, leading to false negative results, or detect signals that lead to invasive follow-up without confirming cancer (false positives) [3]

It may miss early-stage cancers, leading to false negative results, or detect signals that lead to invasive follow-up without confirming cancer (false positives) Uncertain long-term outcomes. We don’t yet know if widespread use will reduce mortality; studies like the large NHS-Galleri trial in the UK are ongoing [2]

We don’t yet know if widespread use will reduce mortality; studies like the large NHS-Galleri trial in the UK are ongoing Cost may be a barrier. Without insurance coverage, it’s a major out-of-pocket investment

Without insurance coverage, it’s a major out-of-pocket investment More research needed. Further studies and data collection are essential to fully validate the test’s effectiveness, especially for routine use among asymptomatic individuals [1] .

Closing Thoughts

Galleri represents a major step forward in early cancer detection. With just a single blood sample, it can uncover potential signs of cancers that often go unnoticed until it’s too late. But it’s not meant to replace existing screenings—and it isn’t a guarantee.

If you’re over 50 or at high risk, and you’re considering taking control of your health in a more proactive way, Galleri could be worth exploring. Just make sure you go into it with the full picture—including the limitations, costs, and follow-up plans.

References

