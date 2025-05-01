How Celiac Disease Affects the Body, and How to Manage It

Celiac disease is a serious autoimmune disorder that begins with something as small as a crumb of bread. Triggered by gluten—a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye—it causes the immune system to attack the small intestine, leading to inflammation and long-term complications if left untreated. This condition only develops in people with specific genetic markers (HLA DQ2 or DQ8) [1]. Although celiac disease affects 0.5% to 2% of the global population, it often remains undiagnosed, especially outside of Western countries [2].

Table of Contents

What Is Celiac Disease?

In celiac disease, the immune system mistakes gluten for a threat and mounts an attack that damages the small intestine. This response causes villus atrophy, where the tiny finger-like projections (villi) responsible for nutrient absorption shrink and flatten [5], [7]. The result? Poor absorption of nutrients, which can lead to fatigue, digestive distress, anemia, and more.

Advertisement

The only treatment is a strict gluten-free diet. With careful planning and label-reading, people with celiac disease can manage their symptoms and prevent complications.

Genetics and the Immune Response

You need to carry the HLA DQ2 or DQ8 genes to develop celiac disease [3], [13], but not everyone with these genes gets sick. Think of these genes as the “key”—they open the door, but you still have to walk through it. These genetic markers are also linked to other autoimmune disorders, increasing the risk of overlapping conditions.

When gluten is consumed, the immune system produces inflammatory cells and antibodies that attack the intestinal lining. This ongoing inflammation impairs digestion and can lead to widespread issues, including bone weakness and nutrient deficiencies.

Advertisement

The World Journal of Gastrointestinal Pathophysiology notes, “villous atrophy fundamentally disrupts normal digestion and absorption, resulting in multi-organ impacts” [7].

Common Symptoms

Celiac disease doesn’t look the same for everyone. Symptoms can be obvious or silent:

Digestive symptoms may include:

Bloating

Diarrhea

Abdominal pain

Non-digestive symptoms might include:

Fatigue

Skin rashes (like dermatitis herpetiformis)

Iron-deficiency anemia

Joint or bone pain

Some people have no gut issues at all, but still suffer internal damage. That’s why antibody testing—like the anti-tissue transglutaminase (anti-tTG) test—is vital for diagnosis [4], [6], [8].

American Family Physician explains that “serologic testing has revolutionized early detection, even in minimally symptomatic patients” [8].

Advertisement

(pikovit)

How Celiac Disease Is Diagnosed

Diagnosis involves a multi-step process:

Serologic Testing: Doctors check for antibodies like anti-tTG in the blood [4] Intestinal Biopsy: A biopsy confirms villus atrophy by analyzing a small tissue sample [6], [12]. Genetic Testing: In uncertain cases, genetic testing for HLA DQ2/DQ8 can help [3], [13].

The American Journal of Gastroenterology notes, “genetic testing is particularly valuable when the diagnosis remains uncertain” [13].

Complications and Related Conditions

Untreated celiac disease can lead to:

Malnutrition

Osteoporosis

Infertility

Slightly increased mortality risk

Celiac disease is also linked with other autoimmune disorders like type 1 diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis. Some patients may develop refractory celiac disease, where symptoms persist despite a gluten-free diet. Others may experience conditions like lactose intolerance or irritable bowel syndrome as coexisting issues. [9]

Treatment: A Gluten-Free Diet for Life

There’s no cure—just one proven treatment: a strict, lifelong gluten-free diet [6], [10], [11]. This means:

Alleviating symptoms

Healing the intestine

Preventing complications

Most people feel better within weeks, though full healing may take months or years depending on severity and age at diagnosis [5]. Regular check-ups and guidance from a dietitian can help ensure nutritional balance.

American Family Physician states, “patients benefit from ongoing nutritional counseling to optimize long-term outcomes” [6].

Advertisement

Foods to Avoid

Gluten is found in:

Wheat, barley, rye, and triticale

Products made from these grains (e.g., bread, pasta, baked goods)

Processed foods with hidden sources like modified food starch and malt flavoring

Reading labels is critical. Avoiding even trace amounts of gluten is essential to prevent symptoms and long-term damage.

Eating Out with Celiac Disease

Dining out can be tricky, but not impossible. Many restaurants now offer gluten-free options. Ask about preparation methods and cross-contamination risks. Carry a gluten-free dining card to help explain your needs. With planning, eating out can still be safe and enjoyable.

(VectorMine)

Celiac Disease and Other Autoimmune Conditions

Having celiac disease raises the risk of developing other autoimmune disorders like autoimmune thyroid disease and type 1 diabetes. This is due to shared genetic and immune system triggers. Managing celiac disease with a gluten-free diet not only improves gut health but may help reduce systemic inflammation and lower the risk of additional autoimmune issues.

Final Thoughts

Celiac disease is a genetic autoimmune condition that causes intestinal and systemic damage when gluten is consumed. Its symptoms vary widely—from digestive problems to silent nutrient deficiencies—but the path forward is clear: early diagnosis, followed by lifelong gluten avoidance. With commitment and proper medical guidance, people with celiac disease can lead healthy, vibrant lives.

Advertisement

References

[1] Lindfors, K., Ciacci, C., Kurppa, K., Lundin, K. E. A., Makharia, G. K., Mearin, M. L., Murray, J. A., Verdu, E. F., & Kaukinen, K. (2019). Coeliac disease. Nature reviews. Disease primers, 5(1), 3. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41572-018-0054-z

[2] Catassi, C., Verdu, E. F., Bai, J. C., & Lionetti, E. (2022). Coeliac disease. Lancet (London, England), 399(10344), 2413–2426. https://doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(22)00794-2

[3] D’Avino, P., Serena, G., Kenyon, V., & Fasano, A. (2021). An updated overview on celiac disease: from immuno-pathogenesis and immuno-genetics to therapeutic implications. Expert review of clinical immunology, 17(3), 269–284. https://doi.org/10.1080/1744666X.2021.1880320

Advertisement

[4] Green, P. H., Lebwohl, B., & Greywoode, R. (2015). Celiac disease. The Journal of allergy and clinical immunology, 135(5), 1099–1107. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jaci.2015.01.044

[5] Rubin, J. E., & Crowe, S. E. (2020). Celiac Disease. Annals of internal medicine, 172(1), ITC1–ITC16. https://doi.org/10.7326/AITC202001070

[6] Pelkowski, T. D., & Viera, A. J. (2014). Celiac disease: diagnosis and management. American family physician, 89(2), 99–105. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24444577/

Advertisement

[7] Parzanese, I., Qehajaj, D., Patrinicola, F., Aralica, M., Chiriva-Internati, M., Stifter, S., Elli, L., & Grizzi, F. (2017). Celiac disease: From pathophysiology to treatment. World journal of gastrointestinal pathophysiology, 8(2), 27–38. https://doi.org/10.4291/wjgp.v8.i2.27

[8] Williams, P. M., Harris, L. M., DO, & Odom, M. R. (2022). Celiac Disease: Common Questions and Answers. American family physician, 106(1), 36–43. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35839368/

[9] Lebwohl, B., Ludvigsson, J. F., & Green, P. H. (2015). Celiac disease and non-celiac gluten sensitivity. BMJ (Clinical research ed.), 351, h4347. https://doi.org/10.1136/bmj.h4347

Advertisement

[10] Selimoğlu, M. A., & Karabiber, H. (2010). Celiac disease: prevention and treatment. Journal of clinical gastroenterology, 44(1), 4–8. https://doi.org/10.1097/MCG.0b013e3181b7ead2

[11] Leonard, M. M., Sapone, A., Catassi, C., & Fasano, A. (2017). Celiac Disease and Nonceliac Gluten Sensitivity: A Review. JAMA, 318(7), 647–656. https://doi.org/10.1001/jama.2017.9730

[12] Villanacci, V., Vanoli, A., Leoncini, G., Arpa, G., Salviato, T., Bonetti, L. R., Baronchelli, C., Saragoni, L., & Parente, P. (2020). Celiac disease: histology-differential diagnosis-complications. A practical approach. Pathologica, 112(3), 186–196. https://doi.org/10.32074/1591-951X-157

Advertisement