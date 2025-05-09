Vitamin B: Essential Roles, Deficiency Risks and Benefits

B vitamins are essential nutrients that support numerous bodily functions, just as important as vitamins A, D, E and K. A balanced diet rich in whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and lean protein can provide adequate amounts of these vitamins. In some cases, supplementation may be necessary to prevent deficiencies and maintain optimal health. This article will discuss the function, source, and risk of deficiency for each of the eight B vitamins.

Table of Contents

What is Vitamin B?

The B vitamins are a group of eight water soluble nutrients that the body doesn’t store, as they are excreted through urine. So we need to replenish them daily through diet or supplements to maintain optimal health and prevent vitamin deficiency [1].

Vitamin B1 – Thiamine

Function: Vitamin B1 is for the development and function of the cells in your body [3].

Sources: Thiamine is found in most foods – but it is particularly rich in brown rice, whole grains, pork, poultry, soybeans, nuts, peas, dried beans and fortified or enriched grain products [2].

Deficiency: A deficiency in thiamine can lead to Wernicke-Korsakoff syndrome and therefore, vitamin B1 is approved by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of Wernicke encephalopathy, infantile beriberi and cardiovascular disease resulting from thiamine deficiency [2].

Vitamin B2 – Riboflavin

Function: Vitamin B2 or riboflavin is for growth, development and function of cells in your body; it also turns the food you eat into energy [4].

Sources: It is found naturally in eggs, dairy products, some vegetables like spinach and mushrooms, lean meats [1], [4]. In addition to these food sources, folic acid supplements are recommended for women of reproductive age to prevent neural tube defects during pregnancy.

Deficiency: A riboflavin deficiency can cause skin disorders, cracked and swollen lips and hair loss [4] It can also lead to reproductive issues and damage to the liver and nervous system [5].

Vitamin B3 – Niacin

Function: Vitamin B3 is for cell development, function and metabolism, converts food into usable energy [6], [7].

Sources: Niacin is found in animal based foods like poultry, pork, beef and fish as well as plant based sources like nuts, legumes and grains. It can also be obtained from fortified foods including cereals [7].

Deficiency: Severe niacin deficiency can cause a disease called pellagra which is associated with a bright, red tongue, vomiting, depression, tiredness, hallucinations and other symptoms [7].

Vitamin B5 – Pantothenic Acid

Function: Vitamin B5 or pantothenic acid turns the food we eat into energy and is for making and breaking down fats [8]. It is also essential for the biosynthesis of coenzyme A, cholesterol, fatty acids and acetylcholine [1].

Sources: Pantothenic acid is found in animal foods like beef, poultry and seafood [8]. It is also found in eggs, milk, mushrooms, avocados, potatoes and broccoli and even in grains like oats [8].

Deficiency: Deficiency can cause numbness and a burning sensation in the hands and feet, fatigue, heartburn, stomach discomfort or pain, loss of appetite and sleep disturbances [8].

Vitamin B6 – Pyridoxine

Function: Vitamin B6 or pyridoxine is for over 100 enzymes in your body to function properly and aid in metabolism [9]. Vitamin B6 also plays a vital role in supporting immune function, maintaining brain health and aiding in the metabolism of fats, proteins and carbohydrates [1].

Sources: Vitamin B6 is found in animal based foods like poultry and fish, potatoes and some fruits [9].

Deficiency: A vitamin B6 deficiency is associated with anemia, itchy rashes, depression and weak immune system.

Vitamin B7 – Biotin

Function: Vitamin B7 or biotin converts the carbohydrates, fats and proteins from the food we eat into energy [10].

Sources: Biotin is found in animal products like meat, fish and eggs; it is also found in vegetables like sweet potatoes, spinach and broccoli [10].

Deficiency: A biotin deficiency is associated with hair thinning, scaly rash around the eyes, nose, mouth and perineum, skin infections and various neurological symptoms [1].

Vitamin B9 – Folate (Folic Acid)

Function: Vitamin B9 helps turn the carbohydrates, fats and proteins you eat into energy [11]. It is also important for producing red blood cells and making DNA and other genetic material [1], [11].

Sources: Folate is found in meat, fish, eggs, seeds, nuts and certain vegetables like sweet potatoes and spinach [11].

Deficiency: A folate deficiency can cause weakness, fatigue, headaches, oral ulcerations and changes in skin and hair [11]. If levels are low during pregnancy then there is a higher chance of birth defects and heart defects [11].

Vitamin B12 – Cobalamin

Function: Vitamin B12 helps keep your body’s nerve cells healthy and helps make DNA.

Sources: You can get your vitamin B12 by consuming animal products like fish, meat, eggs, clams and milk.

Deficiency: If you have a vitamin B12 deficiency you will feel tired or weak, pale skin, loss of appetite, infertility and others. It can also cause balance issue, depression and poor memory.

Closing Thoughts

Good news: The eight B vitamins are abundant in delicious variety of foods, so it’s easy and essential to include them in your diet for good health! Need to up your vitamin B intake? Start by trying out the foods mentioned in this article. As always, consult your doctor regarding any dietary needs or restrictions to ensure you are on a balanced diet.

References

[1] B Vitamins: Functions and Uses in Medicine. (The Permanente journal, 2022)

[2] Martel, Julianna L., et al. “Vitamin B1 (Thiamine).” StatPearls, StatPearls Publishing, 31 Jan. 2024, https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK482360/ .

[3] “Thiamin - Consumer.” Office of Dietary Supplements, National Institutes of Health, 9 Feb. 2021, https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/Thiamin-Consumer/ .

[4] “Riboflavin - Consumer.” Office of Dietary Supplements, National Institutes of Health, 24 Aug. 2022, https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/Riboflavin-Consumer/ .

[5] “Riboflavin - Health Professional.” Office of Dietary Supplements, National Institutes of Health, 11 May 2022, https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/Riboflavin-HealthProfessional/ .

[6] Peechakara, Basil V., and Mohit Gupta. “Vitamin B3.” StatPearls, StatPearls Publishing, 29 Feb. 2024, https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK526107/ .

[7] “Niacin - Consumer.” Office of Dietary Supplements, National Institutes of Health, 9 Feb. 2021, https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/Niacin-Consumer/ .

[8] “Pantothenic Acid Fact Sheet for Consumers.” Office of Dietary Supplements, National Institutes of Health, 9 Feb. 2021, https://ods.od.nih.gov/pdf/factsheets/PantothenicAcid-Consumer.pdf .

[9] “Vitamin B6 - Consumer.” Office of Dietary Supplements, National Institutes of Health, 24 Feb. 2020, https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/VitaminB6-Consumer/ .

[10] “Biotin - Consumer.” Office of Dietary Supplements, National Institutes of Health, 9 Feb. 2021, https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/Biotin-Consumer/ .