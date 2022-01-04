Live from AFI Fest, Mahershala Ali and Benjamin Cleary talk ‘Swan Song’
Hello! It’s Mark Olsen, film writer for The Times and “The Envelope” podcast co-host.
This week on the show, I’m excited to share a bonus episode, which was recorded live after the world premiere of “Swan Song” at AFI Fest. I got to chat with writer/director Benjamin Cleary and Mahershala Ali — who not only starred in the film (as two characters!) but also produced it. You can hear all about how they created this sci-fi drama and the heartbreaking inspiration behind the film now wherever you get your podcasts or on latimes.com, where you can also read the full transcript.
Follow us now wherever you get your podcasts to hear new episodes every Tuesday.
Talk soon!
Can't get enough about awards season?
For more, follow us on Twitter at @villarrealy and @IndieFocus, and for a deeper dive into the best new movies, get Mark’s weekly Indie Focus newsletter.
If you’re enjoying this newsletter, please consider subscribing to The Times.
Feedback? We’d love to hear from you. Email us at awards@latimes.com.
From the Oscars to the Emmys.
Get the Envelope newsletter for exclusive awards season coverage, behind-the-scenes stories from the Envelope podcast and columnist Glenn Whipp’s must-read analysis.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.