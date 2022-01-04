Live from AFI Fest, Mahershala Ali and Benjamin Cleary talk ‘Swan Song’

Hello! It’s Mark Olsen, film writer for The Times and “The Envelope” podcast co-host.

This week on the show, I’m excited to share a bonus episode, which was recorded live after the world premiere of “Swan Song” at AFI Fest. I got to chat with writer/director Benjamin Cleary and Mahershala Ali — who not only starred in the film (as two characters!) but also produced it. You can hear all about how they created this sci-fi drama and the heartbreaking inspiration behind the film now wherever you get your podcasts or on latimes.com , where you can also read the full transcript.

Mahershala Ali and Mark Olsen (Rob Latour / AFI / Shutterstock )

Talk soon!