‘The Lost Daughter’ director Maggie Gyllenhaal interviewed on ‘The Envelope’ podcast

Hello! It’s Mark Olsen, film writer for The Times and “The Envelope” podcast co-host.

This week on the show, Yvonne Villarreal and I talk to Maggie Gyllenhaal about her striking directorial debut, “The Lost Daughter.” The film, which stars Olivia Colman, is an adaptation of a novel by pseudonymous author Elena Ferrante, and it boldly portrays the complexities of motherhood.

During our interview, Maggie shares the “electrifying” experience that led her to making this film, her attempts to move past the constraints of likability for female characters, and her hopes of collaborating with her brother, Jake Gyllenhaal, on future projects.

She’s a woman who does something very aberrant, very transgressive. I’m not suggesting that every woman wants to or does the things that she does. In fact, the things that she does cause both herself and people who she loves very much almost unbearable pain, but I’m still asking you to see if you can relate to her. Maggie Gyllenhaal on “The Lost Daughter” protagonist Leda

