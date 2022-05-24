‘Grace and Frankie’ may be over, but Jane and Lily are just getting started

Hi there! I’m Yvonne Villarreal, TV writer for The Times and co-host of “The Envelope” podcast.

We’re back, and we’re starting Emmys season strong with the legendary Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

I had already cried my heart out watching the finale of their series “Grace and Frankie,” but hearing these two reflect on their long-running collaboration and friendship definitely sent me over the edge. But don’t worry, there are plenty of laughs in this interview too.

You can hear us discuss the heartwarming series finale of “Grace and Frankie,” the lies that people tell about getting older, and the moral case for continuing their activism now. Listen wherever you get your podcasts or on latimes.com , where you can also read the full transcript.

(Marion Curtis / Netflix)

You spend seven years starting at 5 in the morning with only a thin wall separating the two of you while you’re getting your hair and makeup done... Over seven years, if you’re not really a good person, it shows. And guess what? She’s a good person. — Jane Fonda on her “Grace and Frankie” co-star and longtime friend, Lily Tomlin.

