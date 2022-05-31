‘Stranger Things’ is back, and so is Jim Hopper
Hello! It’s Mark Olsen, film writer for The Times and “The Envelope” podcast co-host. This week on the show, I’m switching things up from my regular beat to cover a major TV moment: the long-awaited return of “Stranger Things.”
Last season left fans guessing about Hopper’s fate, but Friday’s drop of this season’s first seven episodes confirmed that he is very much still alive. Phew! Still, Harbour says, “Your tears were worth it.”
Hear Harbour discuss where he hopes Hopper’s story will end, his perspective on playing a cop in the midst of national police brutality conversations, and how acting helps him manage his mental health. Listen wherever you get your podcasts or on latimes.com, where you can also read the full transcript.
It’s almost like he’s in psychotherapy throughout these four seasons and then hopefully we’ll see the fully formed superego emerge in Season 5 — if he makes it that far — to be the man who can be the hero that you’ve always wanted him to be.
— David Harbour on Hopper’s story arc
Thanks, and happy listening!
