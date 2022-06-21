Advertisement
Share
Awards

Kate Sharma isn’t perfect. That’s why Simone Ashley loved the role

The Envelope Podcast logo
By Yvonne VillarrealStaff Writer 
Share

Follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Hi there! I’m Yvonne Villarreal, TV writer for The Times and co-host of “The Envelope” podcast.

I’m a devotee of period drama, and “Bridgerton” has delivered on all the familiar tropes I love: elaborate costumes, extravagant balls and, of course, a steamy romance. But what made the show’s second season really special was Kate Sharma, an intelligent, self-assured romantic lead and a role written and consciously cast for an Indian woman.

In this episode of “The Envelope,” I got to talk to Simone Ashley, who plays Kate, about the joys and responsibilities that come with on-screen representation, why it was important to portray Kate as a flawed character still worthy of love, and how her upbringing led her to dream big.

Simone Ashley
(Campbell Addy/Netflix)

“I just wanted the smart, self-realized woman to get her love as well and to not be seen as a negative connotation or something difficult or all of those things that all of us women have heard.”

— Simone Ashley on her “Bridgerton” character, Kate Sharma

Advertisement

Listen wherever you get your podcasts or on latimes.com, where you can also read the full transcript.

Thanks, and happy listening!

Can't get enough about awards season?

For more, follow us on Twitter at @villarrealy and @IndieFocus, and for a deeper dive into the best new movies, get Mark’s weekly Indie Focus newsletter.

If you’re enjoying this newsletter, please consider subscribing to The Times.

Feedback? We’d love to hear from you. Email us at awards@latimes.com.

AwardsPodcasts
Yvonne Villarreal

Yvonne Villarreal covers television for the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement