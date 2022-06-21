Kate Sharma isn’t perfect. That’s why Simone Ashley loved the role

Hi there! I’m Yvonne Villarreal, TV writer for The Times and co-host of “The Envelope” podcast.

I’m a devotee of period drama, and “Bridgerton” has delivered on all the familiar tropes I love: elaborate costumes, extravagant balls and, of course, a steamy romance. But what made the show’s second season really special was Kate Sharma, an intelligent, self-assured romantic lead and a role written and consciously cast for an Indian woman.

In this episode of “The Envelope,” I got to talk to Simone Ashley, who plays Kate, about the joys and responsibilities that come with on-screen representation, why it was important to portray Kate as a flawed character still worthy of love, and how her upbringing led her to dream big.

(Campbell Addy/Netflix)

“I just wanted the smart, self-realized woman to get her love as well and to not be seen as a negative connotation or something difficult or all of those things that all of us women have heard.” — Simone Ashley on her “Bridgerton” character, Kate Sharma

Advertisement

Listen wherever you get your podcasts or on latimes.com , where you can also read the full transcript.

Thanks, and happy listening!