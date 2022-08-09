What Ali from ‘Euphoria’ symbolizes to Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo has earned his first Emmy nomination for guest actor in a drama series for his role as Ali in “Euphoria.” The character is based on show creator Sam Levinson’s own sponsor, but in this interview, Domingo shares his personal inspiration for the character.
“I think ultimately Ali is a symbol for redemption in our culture and in our world.”
— Colman Domingo
To hear us chat about Ali and Rue’s relationship, getting the news about his Emmy nomination after wrapping “The Color Purple,” and why he almost quit his acting career, listen wherever you get your podcasts. You can also listen on latimes.com, where you can also read the full transcript.
