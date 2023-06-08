Christina Ricci talks ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2

Hello! It’s Mark Olsen, film writer for The Times and co-host of “The Envelope” podcast.

In this week’s episode, I’m talking to Christina Ricci about Season 2 of “Yellowjackets,” including her character’s romantic prospects and that tragic twist in the season finale.

Ricci plays the eccentric Misty Quigley in the Showtime series, but her career of course spans back to the 1990s. She’s the OG Wednesday Addams in “The Addams Family” films, and her performances range from mainstream hits to indie darlings.

In this episode of “The Envelope,” Ricci discusses the complexities of her “Yellowjackets” character’s survivor mentality and the show’s unconventional exploration of trauma. She also reflects on her enduring connection to Wednesday Addams and how being a mother has affected her perspective on the character’s qualities.

Ricci also opens up about her start in the industry and the profound effects acting has had on her life as it evolved from a refuge into a passion.

[“Yellowjackets” is] really about trauma and how trauma affects people. We come up against this all the time these days and this expectation of victims of trauma to be perfect, and we almost discount what people have gone through if they don’t come out a version of a victim that we expect or recognize. — Christina Ricci

