Jessica Williams values being awkward, funny and confused on ‘Shrinking’

Hello! It’s Mark Olsen, film writer for The Times and co-host of “The Envelope” podcast.

Jessica Williams, who stars in the Apple TV+ show “Shrinking,” brings her warmth and thoughtfulness to this week’s episode. On “Shrinking,” Williams stars as a therapist alongside Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, and she uses her improv skills and authenticity not only to entertain but also to hit on deep truths. “Grief settles in and it just changes you,” she told me. “It doesn’t leave. It just makes a home in your body.”

The “2 Dope Queens” and “Daily Show” alum also reflects on how personal experiences, including her years of therapy and the death of her partner, have shaped her performance. She gets into her view of the “Black lady therapist” trope, the controversy surrounding J.K. Rowling and transgender rights, and what she learned while making the “Fantastic Beasts” films.

And stick around until the end to hear her drop some gardening knowledge that gave me kind of an existential crisis about my own yard.

The white people in charge have to let us breathe. They have to let us exist. They have to let us live. They have to let us be awkward and quirky and funny and confused. They have to give us the opportunity to sing Sugar Ray with Harrison Ford. — Jessica Williams

Listen now wherever you get your podcasts or on latimes.com , where you can also read the full transcript. We have a YouTube channel too!