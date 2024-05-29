Advertisement
Awards

Jean Smart: New heights ahead with ‘Hacks’?

Jean Smart is still on the Emmy track.
(Illustration by Natalia Agatte For The Times)
By Carla Meyers
The return of “Hacks” sets Jean Smart up for a potential third lead Emmy for portraying complicated comedy legend Deborah Vance. But the HBO series isn’t her first rodeo. Smart has graced TV screens in all sorts of stories.

5

Smart has won five comedy Emmys: two for lead actress for “Hacks,” two for guest starring on “Frasier” and one as supporting actress for “Samantha Who?”

3

Only Smart and Betty White have won in all three comedy actress categories.

6

A sixth acting prize would put Smart in range of all-time Emmy champs Cloris Leachman and Julia Louis-Dreyfus at …

8

... statuettes apiece.

2027

Conservative estimate of when Smart could match Louis-Dreyfus if she continues to play Vance, a character as indelible and Emmy-inevitable as “Veep’s” Selina Meyer.

2 x 2

Smart vied for two Emmys in 2001 (comedy guest actress, “Frasier”; drama guest actress, “The District”) and 2021 (comedy lead, “Hacks”; limited series supporting, “Mare of Easttown”) and …

1

... Singled each time.

2

Smart lost a couple of limited series supporting squeakers in 2016 and 2020, when she competed with great performances in “Fargo” and “Watchmen.” But …

2004

... What stings for Smart fans is Charlize Theron’s Oscar for the film “Monster.” Smart already owned the role …

1992

... of Aileen Wuornos in the TV movie “Overkill: The Aileen Wuornos Story.”

