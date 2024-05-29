Jean Smart: New heights ahead with ‘Hacks’?

(Illustration by Natalia Agatte For The Times)

The return of “Hacks” sets Jean Smart up for a potential third lead Emmy for portraying complicated comedy legend Deborah Vance. But the HBO series isn’t her first rodeo. Smart has graced TV screens in all sorts of stories.

5

Smart has won five comedy Emmys: two for lead actress for “Hacks,” two for guest starring on “Frasier” and one as supporting actress for “Samantha Who?”

3

Only Smart and Betty White have won in all three comedy actress categories.

6

A sixth acting prize would put Smart in range of all-time Emmy champs Cloris Leachman and Julia Louis-Dreyfus at …

8

... statuettes apiece.

2027

Conservative estimate of when Smart could match Louis-Dreyfus if she continues to play Vance, a character as indelible and Emmy-inevitable as “Veep’s” Selina Meyer.

2 x 2

Smart vied for two Emmys in 2001 (comedy guest actress, “Frasier”; drama guest actress, “The District”) and 2021 (comedy lead, “Hacks”; limited series supporting, “Mare of Easttown”) and …

1

... Singled each time.

2

Smart lost a couple of limited series supporting squeakers in 2016 and 2020, when she competed with great performances in “Fargo” and “Watchmen.” But …

2004

... What stings for Smart fans is Charlize Theron’s Oscar for the film “Monster.” Smart already owned the role …

1992

... of Aileen Wuornos in the TV movie “Overkill: The Aileen Wuornos Story.”