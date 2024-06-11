2024 Emmy Roundtables

Actors including Hannah Einbinder, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Maya Erskine, Jeff Daniels, Morgan Spector and Carrie Preston compare notes on work, auditions, making people laugh, building in the drama and more at the Los Angeles Times Emmy Roundtables.
‘I’ll break you! I’ll get you!’ — why these 6 comic actors need to make ’em laugh
Actors Hannah Einbinder, Heidi Gardner, Daniel Ings, Josh Lucas, Sheryl Lee Ralph and J.B. Smoove share their stories of auditions, inspiration and sometimes desperation. READ HERE
‘It’s always scary to jump into any role.’ 6 actors on bad scene partners and farting on cue
Maya Erskine, Giancarlo Esposito, Jess Hong, Carrie Preston, Amy Ryan and Morgan Spector gather to talk about their series and building their characters. ‘Just let me obey,’ says one. READ HERE
The Envelope’s video series that chats with directors, actors, showrunners and more getting Emmy awards buzz for their projects.
