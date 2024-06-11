Advertisement
Awards

2024 Emmy Roundtables

Actors including Hannah Einbinder, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Maya Erskine, Jeff Daniels, Morgan Spector and Carrie Preston compare notes on work, auditions, making people laugh, building in the drama and more at the Los Angeles Times Emmy Roundtables.

Photography by 
Christina House
"Comedy"

‘I’ll break you! I’ll get you!’ — why these 6 comic actors need to make ’em laugh

Actors Hannah Einbinder, Heidi Gardner, Daniel Ings, Josh Lucas, Sheryl Lee Ralph and J.B. Smoove share their stories of auditions, inspiration and sometimes desperation. READ HERE
The word Drama

‘It’s always scary to jump into any role.’ 6 actors on bad scene partners and farting on cue

Maya Erskine, Giancarlo Esposito, Jess Hong, Carrie Preston, Amy Ryan and Morgan Spector gather to talk about their series and building their characters. ‘Just let me obey,’ says one. READ HERE
Previous Years’ Emmy Roundtables

The Envelope’s video series that chats with directors, actors, showrunners and more getting Emmy awards buzz for their projects.

Christina House

Christina House is a staff photojournalist with the Los Angeles Times. She officially joined the visual journalism team in 2017 after 10 years as a freelance photographer. House grew up in Long Beach and is a graduate of Cal State Fullerton. Her love for photography started when she visited the Philippines, her mother’s native country, at age 7. That unforgettable experience inspired her to pick up a camera. House won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography and the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award for Domestic Photography for “Hollywood’s Finest,” an intimate look into the life of a pregnant 22-year-old woman living on the street. She received the 2021 Cliff Edom New America Award and was honored in the portrait series category for her work on “Game Changers: A Celebration of Women in Sports” from the 2021 National Press Photographers Assn.’s Best of Photojournalism awards.

