We spy more Emmy milestones for Donald Glover

Donald Glover, co-creator and star of Prime Video’s “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” could substantially bolster his current career tally of 11 Emmy nominations.

Glover could vie in four drama categories: actor, director, writer and producer of the show about a spy couple. Glover already ...

... received nominations in all those categories for comedy in a single year for his acclaimed FX show “Atlanta.” He won two that year for …

... directing and acting. The first Black directing winner in the comedy category. Glover was also just the second Black actor to win as comedy lead, after Robert Guillaume (“Benson”), and second director to win for directing himself since …

... Alan Alda, from “M*A*S*H.”

Only Carroll O’Connor has won lead actor Emmys for both comedy (“All in the Family”) and drama (“In the Heat of the Night”). Glover could be the second.

Glover’s biggest awards haul came in 2019, when, as musical act Childish Gambino, he won song and record of the year, rap/sung performance and music video Grammys for his politically charged song “This Is America.”

Writers Guild of America awards Glover has won: two for “Atlanta” and three for “30 Rock.” He wrote for the Tina Fey show in his 20s, before ...

... starting a four-season-plus run as jock-turned-nerd Troy Barnes on the beloved NBC sitcom “Community.”

“Mr. & Mrs. Smith” co-lead Maya Erskine seems a near lock for a nomination as well. The two most prominent women in previous Glover-created projects — Zazie Beetz (“Atlanta”) and Dominique Fishback (“Swarm”) — received nominations.