Chauncy Glover, KCAL-TV anchor and mentor for Black youths, dies at 39

KCAL News anchor and three-time Emmy winner Chauncy Glover died unexpectedly Tuesday at age 39, prompting an outpouring of grief from fans in Los Angeles as well as Houston, where he was an anchor with the ABC station for eight years.

Glover is being remembered not only for his on-air charisma and journalistic passion but also for his big heart and giving nature.

In 2017, he helped rescue a woman in labor and deliver the baby while reporting on Hurricane Harvey, according to ABC13 in Houston. He founded a nonprofit organization dedicated to uplifting Black and Latino youths in 2013 after covering a breaking news story where he witnessed a high school student die on the streets of Detroit after the student was shot while attempting to rob his school’s basketball coach

Advertisement

His family did not share any information about the circumstances surrounding his death but released a statement acknowledging Glover’s impact on the communities he served through his journalism and philanthropy.

“Chauncy’s compassion and dedication to helping others, especially through the Chauncy Glover Project, changed countless lives and inspired so many young men to pursue their dreams,” the family wrote. “His talent, warmth and vision left an imprint on everyone who knew him, and the world is dimmer without him.”

Glover joined the KCAL team in October 2023 and co-anchored the 5 and 11 p.m. newscasts with Pat Harvey and the 8 and 10 p.m. newscasts with Suzie Suh. Before that, he spent eight years as the first main Black male anchor at KTRK in Houston and also reported for stations in Columbus, Ga., Jacksonville, Fla., and Detroit.

Advertisement

Fans left messages of mourning on Glover’s Instagram account.

“Houston TX was sad the day you announced you were leaving for LA but knew you’d be a blessing to them as you were to us. You did so much for us during Harvey and so much for young men,” wrote one commenter from Texas. “While this news saddens us we know heaven gained an angel.”

Glover was born in Athens, Ala., in 1985 and, according to his KCAL bio, was “bit by the news bug at the age of 5” when his dad built him a mini anchor desk where he would deliver newscasts to his family every Sunday after church. Glover went on to study broadcast journalism, music and theater at Troy University before launching his TV career at WTVM News Leader 9 in Columbus, Ga.

Advertisement

In October 2023, Glover said that joining KCAL gave him a chance to continue living out his childhood dream.

“I am well aware of what KCAL means to Southern California and I have long been an admirer of many of my new colleagues, including the legendary Pat Harvey — who is someone I hold in high regard as a journalist and shares my love of singing and making a joyful noise,” he said in a statement.

Glover was a man of many talents. He starred in several national plays and off-Broadway shows and was asked to sing at the funeral of civil rights activist Rosa Parks in Montgomery, Ala. He also served as a motivational speaker, traveling the country to talk to the next generation of journalists.

His nonprofit organization, the Chauncy Glover Project, has sent more than 350 boys of color to college, mentored more than 1,000 young men and received recognition from former President Obama, according to Glover’s KCAL bio.

“You change my life a lot the past 7 years Whyyyyyyyy. Love you Chauncy,” wrote one of his mentees in a post on X. “You did a lot for me in the CGP program. Rest easy. You have made a huge impact on my life.”

His death has come as a shock to his many fans used to seeing him on KCAL’s nightly broadcasts.

Advertisement

“My heart is truly saddened today,” a commenter wrote on Instagram. “Tears instantly filled my eyes, I’m so very sorry. ... [Y]ou will be truly missed.”

The National Assn. of Black Journalists released a statement on Glover’s death, remembering him as a “kind soul” and “great encourager.” He previously won the association’s Angelo B. Henderson Community Service Award and Salute to Excellence Award.