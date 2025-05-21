2025 Emmy predictions: best comedy actress

Reigning champ and winner for each of “Hacks’” previous three seasons, Jean Smart is the favorite here, with Natasha Lyonne, star, executive producer and occasional writer and director of “Poker Face,” joining her as the only other performer named on every ballot in Round 1.

“I’d love to see if Natasha Lyonne can really compete this year with Smart and [Quinta] Brunson,” says Trey Mangum. “But also, Ayo Edebiri may continue to be an awards darling and stun them all.” Marveling at how Lyonne “makes it look effortless,” Glenn Whipp says the multiple threat “looks like she’s having the time of her life.”

Lorraine Ali says, “Bridget Everett, Natasha Lyonne and Uzo Aduba all deliver fantastic and nuanced performances as eccentric outsiders and in roles that capitalize on their unconventional appeal.” Tracy Brown writes that Kathryn Hahn’s selfish witch on “Agatha All Along” “is pretty much everything society tells you women aren’t supposed to be, but you can feel Hahn having a blast, playing her.”

Predicting it will again be Smart’s time to shine, Matt Roush declares, “In the spirit of ‘It’s an honor to be nominated,’ let’s hope Bridget Everett receives that honor for her poignant, soul-baring realism.”

And while Kristen Baldwin expects the final season of “What We Do in the Shadows” to get a series nom, “It still hurts that Natasia Demetriou [hasn’t been] nominated for her consistently batty (sorry) performance as the enterprising vampire Nadja of Antipaxos.”

Los Angeles Times Lorraine Ali 1. (tie) Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”

1. (tie) Bridget Everett, “Somebody Somewhere”

3. (tie) Poorna Jagannathan, “Deli Boys”

3. (tie) Kate Hudson, “Running Point”

5. Uzo Aduba, “The Residence”

6. Jean Smart, “Hacks”



“Bridget Everett, Natasha Lyonne and Uzo Aduba all deliver fantastic and nuanced performances as eccentric outsiders and in roles that capitalize on their unconventional appeal. Kate Hudson brings it home as the first female owner of an NBA team, and Poorna Jagannathan is in her element as a mob boss.” Entertainment Weekly Kristen Baldwin 1. Jean Smart, “Hacks”

2. Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

3. Bridget Everett, “Somebody Somewhere”

4. Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

5. Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”

6. Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”



“While the comedy series nomination for ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ will take some of the sting away, it still hurts that Natasia Demetriou was never nominated for her consistently batty (sorry) performance as the enterprising vampire Nadja of Antipaxos.” Los Angeles Times Tracy Brown 1. Kathryn Hahn, “Agatha All Along”

2. Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”

3. Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

4. Jean Smart, “Hacks”

5. Bridget Everett, “Somebody Somewhere”

6. Poorna Jagannathan, “Deli Boys”



“Agatha Harkness is Kathryn Hahn at her finest — a bit hammy and extra but also sharp, smart and nuanced. Perhaps it’s because the character is pretty much everything society tells you women aren’t supposed to be, but you can feel Hahn having a blast playing her.”