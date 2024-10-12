How a new book honors Emmett Till: ‘The specifics are what make it real’

Wright Thompson’s new book is about the site of Emmett Till’s murder. “It just haunted me,” he says, “the fact that it was there and that it wasn’t memorialized, that it had been almost completely written out of history.”

Wright Thompson grew up on his family’s farm in Clarksdale, Miss., about 23 miles from where Black teenager Emmett Till was savagely beaten and murdered after a white woman accused him of whistling in 1955. Till’s murder (and the subsequent acquittal of his killers) became a turning point in the civil rights movement.

But Thompson, who is white, didn’t learn “a single thing” about it as a child, he said during a recent video interview. “I didn’t know his name until I went to college. I think the way that Emmett Till exists in Black American memory and the way that Emmett Till exists in white American memory are two fundamentally different things.”

With “The Barn,” Thompson, the author of “Pappyland” and “The Cost of These Dreams,” drills into specifics, starting with the barn (still standing) where Till was murdered, and moving outward to the socioeconomic history of the Mississippi Delta and the code of silence surrounding the murder that remains to this day.

Thompson took time to discuss “The Barn,” which began as a 2021 article in the Atlantic, and why he was compelled to return to the scene of a seminal American crime.

Wright Thompson’s “The Barn” looks at the murder of Emmett Till from multiple perspectives – cultural, geographical, and personal. (Penguin)

Was “The Barn” always intended as such an expansive study of Emmett Till’s murder?

No, it was much more of a personal quest before it was a work project. It was something I was just doing on my own. I wanted to know about this barn. It just haunted me, the fact that it was there and that it wasn’t memorialized, that it had been almost completely written out of history.

The book is defined by minute detail, including close readings of maps and the development of the Mississippi Delta. Why was this so important to you?

The whole book is a mapping, and accuracy is the most important part of a map. It’s a literal map, and it’s a map to the soul. So all of the details came to matter a great deal. It feels to me that the ubiquity of the name Emmett Till is its own kind of erasure. The name has become such shorthand that it’s how we protect ourselves from the horror of what actually happened to a 14-year-old child. That the name is listed in a long string of things — Emmett Till, Rosa Parks, Birmingham Jail — is its own kind of erasure.

While the murder is incredibly well known, there are also deep unknown registers of it. And the specifics are what make it real. The fact that we know the serial number of the gun used to pistol whip him, it strips it out of that safe space of euphemism and historical shorthand and just makes it really brutal.

You’re a son of Mississippi, digging into some deep Mississippi wounds. Have you gotten a lot of pushback on this?

All of the pushback has been on the internet. I get the sense, even from people I know don’t have the same view of history and politics as me, that we have to talk about this. The pushback is not from deeply rooted Mississippians. On the ground, in real life where people are actually living their lives and trying to imagine a future, there’s a desire to debate, there’s a desire to discuss, which so far at the book events and in all my personal communications has been civil and nuanced.

